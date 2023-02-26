PETERSBURG, W.Va. — For the third year in a row, Petersburg left Moorefield High School with the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 championship on Friday.
Like the previous three finals, the Vikings (13-9) bested Frankfort (12-12), this time by a 45-41 margin.
Both teams advance to the co-region finals, a win away from the state tournament. Petersburg will host Braxton County and Frankfort will be at Trinity Christian, both on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg and Frankfort are trying to make their third consecutive trips to Charleston.
On Friday, Braylee Corbin (16 points), Abby Alt (11) and Nellie Whetzel (11) finished in double figures for Petersburg, which led 10-5 after the first quarter, 20-17 at the half and 31-25 after three periods.
Arin Lease and Larae Grove paced Frankfort with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Avery Noel added nine.
Calvary finishes fourth at MDCC tournament
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Fifth-seeded Calvary fell to No. 1 Grace Academy, 36-20, in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinals Friday, and the Eagles fell to Shalom, 41-37, in the consolation game on Saturday.
Against Grace, Calvary battled for two quarters but Grace Academy would not be denied.
The Eagles trailed 7-6 and 13-7 following the opening two periods. Grace then outscored Calvary, 14-3, in the third quarter to pull away for good. Emma Smith and Marlie Snyder topped Grace with 15 points apiece.
“We came out slow and never got out of it,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “We got out-played and out-rebounded.”
Calvary was led by Bethany Carrington, who tallied a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Emmy Wilson and Ava Strawderman scored four each. Strawderman pulled down seven rebounds.
A day later, Calvary jumped out to a 9-2 lead over Shalom but was outscored 39-28 the rest of the way to finish with a 10-11 record.
“We came out a lot better than last night ... but just didn’t play with that enthusiasm the rest of the game,” Ricker said. “We gave up a lot of easy buckets, but we did play way better.”
Carrington and Wilson both notched double-doubles. Carrington scored 24 points and pulled down 16 boards, and Willson garnered 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Maya Lehman and Emily Rebok led the way for Shalom with 10 points apiece.
In the championship game, No. 3 Broadfording upset top seed Grace 32-26.
