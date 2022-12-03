ROMNEY, W.Va. — Petersburg picked up right where it left off last season, edging Hampshire, 59-56, in the Hampshire Tip-off tournament semifinals on Friday night.
The Vikings (1-0) returned two All-Area first-teamers from a team that repeated as area championships and advanced to the Class AA semifinals for the second year in a row, and both finished in double-figures Friday.
Braylee Corbin scored a game-high 23 points on nine field goals and 5 of 5 from the line, and Kennedy Kaposy made two 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and 3 of 6 foul shots for 10 points.
Petersburg trailed Hampshire 16-12 after the first quarter thanks to eight points from Izzy Blomquist in the period, who was an All-Area first-team standout in her own right last year. Blomquist finished with 22 points on eight buckets (two 3-pointers), and made all four of her foul attempts.
The Vikings captured a 34-31 lead at the break when Corbin countered with a big quarter of her own, scoring nine points in the second; however, the topsy-turvy affair continued with the Trojans winning the third, 18-10, to lead 49-44 entering the decider.
Hampshire senior guard Hannah Ault had the hot hand in the third, scoring nine of her 17 points in the quarter.
Petersburg stepped up defensively to limit Hampshire to just seven points in the fourth, and the Vikings made 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch to pull away.
Abby Alt added eight points, and Nellie Whetzel and Addison Kizmiller chipped in six apiece for Petersburg. Liz Pryor ended with nine points for Hampshire.
Petersburg advances to the tournament championship game, where it'll meet Sherando on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hampshire High School.
The Trojans face Martinsburg in the consolation matchup at 6 p.m.
Keyser 42, Bishop Walsh 26
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser defended its home court in its home opener, as Averi Everline and Kirara Kesner guided the Golden Tornado past Bishop Walsh on Friday night.
Everline ended with a game-high 15 points and Kesner added 11, making 9 of 11 foul shots, to pace Keyser, which led 4-1 after the first quarter before outscoring Bishop Walsh, 18-6, in the second to pull away.
The two squads played a far more competitive second half, with Keyser winning the final two stanzas 20-19.
Alyvia Idleman was second on the Golden Tornado with five points, and Maddie Harvey and Autumn Kerchner added four points apiece. Autumn Hoppert paced Bishop Walsh with 15 points, and Grace Elliot ended with four.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. Bishop Walsh sunk just 7 of 24 freebies, and Keyser converted 11 of 23 foul shots.
Keyser (1-0) is at Northern on Monday at 7 p.m. Bishop Walsh (0-1) is at Calvary on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Frankfort 47, Berkeley Springs 17
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Larae Grove tallied a game-high 18 points, and Frankfort bounced back to crush Berkeley Springs on Friday night.
Frankfort led 13-1 after the opening period, 28-3 at the half and 41-8 entering the fourth. The Indians finally got in rhythm in the fourth, outscoring the Falcons, 9-6 in the frame, but there was no coming back.
In addition to Grove, Arin Lease added nine points on four buckets and 1 of 2 from the foul line, Kendall Kelly and Lily Mills tacked on six points apiece, and Grace Scott scored five.
Berkeley Springs was paced by Madison Fauver, who finished with nine points. Frankfort's defense silenced the Indians to just six made shot attempts all night.
The victory gets Frankfort (1-1) in the win column after a season-opening loss to Hampshire on Wednesday. The Falcons are at Moorefield (1-0) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
East Hardy 44, Tygarts Valley 24
BAKER, W.Va. — Brooklyn Tinnell and Chloe Miller paved the way offensively, and the Cougars' defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter to crush Tygarts Valley on Friday night.
East Hardy led 10-4 after one and 19-11 at the break, but the Cougars went the next eight minutes not allowing a point — scoring 15 itself — to win pulling away.
Tinnell ended with 14 points on seven field goals, and Miller made three buckets and 3 of 4 foul shots for 10 points. Autumn Crites added eight points, and Emma Heishman chipped in six.
Tygarts Valley was led by Summer Lewis-Smith, who finished with nine points. Isabella Shumate scored six.
East Hardy (2-0) hosts Legacy Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
