PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Guided by a team-high 16 points from Kayla Lantz, Petersburg led wire-to-wire to topple Tucker County, 57-44, and improve to 3-0 on Thursday night.
Tucker came into the meeting 3-0 with wins over Union, Notre Dame and Pocahontas County — whose 29 points were the most Tucker had allowed all season.
Petersburg proved to be a different animal, eclipsing that mark with 30 before halftime.
Other than Lantz, three other Vikings chipped in nine points each: Jenna Burgess, Braylee Corbin and Mickala Taylor. McKenzie Kitzmiller tallied seven and Kennedy Kaposy ended with four.
Petersburg exited the opening eight minutes up 16-7 and took a 30-17 lead into the intermission, as its balanced attack was on full display. Seven Vikings scored during the opening half compared to only four for Tucker.
Petersburg further distanced itself with a 47-30 lead going into the fourth, before Tucker mounted a little 14-10 comeback to fall by 13.
Tucker was led by Kadie Colebank's game-high 21 points on nine field goals with 3 for 3 foul shooting. London Hood (7) and Jacey Davis (6) were its only other scorers to top two points.
Petersburg faces another undefeated foe in Hampshire at home tonight at 7 p.m.
