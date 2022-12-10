PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg crushed Moorefield and Union to win the Petersburg Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend.
In the championship game on Saturday, the Vikings outscored the Yellow Jackets 18-2 in the third quarter en route to a 64-36 triumph.
Moorefield led 14-13 after the first quarter, but Petersburg took a 35-28 edge into halftime after Kennedy Kaposy scored 11 points in the second period. Kaposy ended with a game-high 24.
Nellie Whetzel was second on the Vikings with 15 points, followed by Sammy Colaw (10) and Braylee Corbin (nine).
Sterling Kump was Moorefield's leading scorer with 18 points.
Petersburg (3-1) is at Tucker County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (3-1) is at Keyser (3-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
In the semifinals, Petersburg allowed just six points in the first half and had three scorers finish in double figures to rout Union, 51-34, on Friday night.
The Vikings led 18-6 after the first quarter and pitched a shutout in the second, scoring 17 themselves, to lead 35-6 at the break. Petersburg extended its edge to 49-14 entering the fourth, before Union cut into the deficit with a 20-2 fourth.
Kaposy (12), Abby Alt (11) and Corbin (10) led the way for Petersburg offensively. Whetzel added seven and Addison Kitzmiller scored four.
Union was paced by Victoria Seabolt, who scored 14 points, followed by Lexi Stahl and Bailey Evans with six points apiece.
Elkins 51, Southern 28
ELKINS, W.Va. — After a competitive opening quarter, Elkins dominated the rest of the way to defeat Southern on Saturday.
Elkins led 13-12 after the first quarter but extended its edge to 26-16 at the half and 42-22 after three periods en route to its 23-point victory. Gracelin Corley led the winning effort with a game-high 21 points.
Emelee Parks and Carly Wilt paced Southern with nine points apiece.
Southern (1-2) is at Fort Hill (1-2) on Monday at 7 p.m.
Shalom 51, Calvary 28
CRESAPTOWN — Despite Bethany Carrington's 15 points, Shalom blew past Calvary on Friday night.
The Eagles kept it close for two quarters, trailing 10-6 after one and 24-19 at the half, but Shalom built a double-digit lead after three, leading 35-24, and dominated the fourth period 16-4.
“We came out flat with zero urgency," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "This is Shalom, our rival, and we were not ready and never came around. It is humbling to get beat that bad and shows that the girls and I need to get a lot better.”
Carrington added eight rebounds and four assists to her game-high total. Emmy Wilson tallied six points, five assists and three rebounds, Sydney Weeks added three points, and Sydney Wilson notched five boards.
Shalom was paced offensively by Emily Rebok at 13 points. Maya Lehman added seven points, Katie Montoro chipped in six and Jaicee Keller tallied five.
Calvary (2-2) is at Faith on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.