SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg responded to a 6-5 opening-game loss to undefeated Wahama with an 11-5 victory over Midland Trail at the Class A state tournament at Little Creek Park on Tuesday.
The afternoon elimination-game triumph moved the Vikings (22-6) to this morning, where they’ll face Ritchie County (22-6) at 9:30 a.m. in another win-or-go-home matchup for the Vikings.
The winner of that game plays Wahama (26-0) for the state title at 2 p.m.
Against Midland Trail, Petersburg fell behind early after a Meghan Gill double to center made it 2-0. Lauren Alt responded with a leadoff solo bomb in the first, and Jenna Burgess tied it up with a run-scoring double.
The Patriots plated a pair in the second and one in the third to make it 5-2, but Petersburg mounted another comeback.
Burgess left the yard with a solo shot in the third and the Vikings dropped a five-spot in the fourth for an 8-5 edge. Petersburg then scored three more in the bottom half and held on for the six-run victory.
In the Vikings’ loss to Wahama, the Vikings got on the board early after Burgess scored on a throwing error by the pitcher, then Burgess pushed the lead to two with an RBI infield single in the third.
Down 2-0 in the sixth, Wahama’s Deborah Miller stuck a two-run single to even the score. Kym Minnich put the Vikings back in front 3-2 in the bottom half with a bloop single.
Amber Wolfe forced another tie with a single in the seventh, and Morgan Christian crushed a go-ahead three-run home run to center that put Wahama up 6-3.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller notched an RBI single and Petersburg got closer with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 6-5 defeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.