PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 3 Petersburg took a big early lead and never looked back, defeating Mountain Ridge 15-5 in five innings on Thursday.
The Vikings (13-4) scored eight runs in the first and six runs in the third.
While Petersburg won convincingly, it was the Miners (3-7) who struck first.
A three-run home run by Jaianna Wickline gave Mountain Ridge a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Vikings responded with RBI singles by Ella Chew and Hannah Hamric. A Kylei Berg double and an Olivia Kimble triple each scored one run.
A bases-loaded walk and a steal of home by Kimble made it 8-3.
The Miners added runs in the third and fifth innings on Sophie Rounds’ RBI singles in both innings.
Petersburg added to its lead in the third with RBI doubles from Addy Kitzmiller and Braylee Corbin.
Sam Colaw went deep for a two-run homer to center.
Kimble went five innings for Petersburg, allowing eight hits, five runs and two walks while striking out eight.
Seven Vikings had at least two hits led by Chew’s three.
Destinee Johnson pitched four innings for Mountain Ridge. She allowed 16 hits, 14 earned runs and four walks with a strikeout.
Wickline and Rounds each had three hits.
The Miners host Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Vikings welcome Tucker County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Moorefield 9 Tucker County 1MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — No. 3 Moorefield scored in every inning it played in a home win over Tucker County on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets (10-4) scored two runs in each of the first two innings, one run in the third and fifth innings and three in the fourth.
Sterling Kump went deep in the first and Allie Biser followed in the third. They each finished with two hits with Kump driving in three runs.
Moorefield’s top scoring inning was the fourth with three runs. Singles by Amber Williams and Malina Price and a double by Kump drove in one run each.
Williams went five innings for Moorefield, allowing five hits, one run and a walk while striking out four.
Ava Shaffer went three innings for the Mountain Lions, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts. Paige Shaffer went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and no walks with a strikeout.
Rachel Felton had two hits for Tucker County.
Moorefield 7 Southern 0
OAKLAND — No. 3 Moorefield shut out Southern on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (10-4) took a three-run lead in the first and never looked back.
Amber Williams went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate with a RBI.
Raleigh Kuykendall went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one walk with a strikeout.
Adeline Wilson went two innings for the Rams (3-6), allowing two hits, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Bailey Schmidt went five innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
Moorefield plays St Mary’s and Hedgesville for a doubleheader on Saturday at Hedgesville and hosts Pendleton County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Southern hosts Northern on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
