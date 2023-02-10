PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Despite a late push by Moorefield, Petersburg held off the Yellow Jackets, 66-58, on Thursday night.
Petersburg (8-10) hit just enough foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold on, making 12 of 23. The Vikings led 12-8 after the first, 27-24 at the half and 41-32 after three periods.
Moorefield's James Williams hit four 3-pointers in the decider and Ronny Griest scored 10 of his team-high 18 points over the final eight minutes, but the Yellow Jackets couldn't get over the hump.
Peyton Tingler led all scorers with 21 points for Petersburg. Kaleb Kuhn (13 points), Logan Thorne (11) and Trace Rohrbaugh (10) were also double figure scorers.
Petersburg hosts Pendleton County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield is at Berkeley Springs on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
