BAKER, W.Va. — The third inning proved to be the difference in Petersburg's 4-2 win over Pendleton County on Thursday.
Tied at 1 in the third inning, Sam Colaw hit a two-run RBI single to right.
Addison Kitzmiller hit a two-RBI single in the seventh on a pop fly to left.
The Wildcats (2-2) cut it to 2-1 on a groundout in the sixth, but were retired in order in the seventh.
For the Vikings (6-1), Colaw pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, two runs and a walk with 13 strikeouts.
Kitzmiller went 2 for 4 with a RBI.
Avery Townsend went 2 for 3, leading Pendleton County.
Ally Vance also pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. she allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks with four strikeouts.
Petersburg hosts Trinity on Friday at 5 p.m. Pendleton travels to play Pocahontas County on Monday at 5 p.m.
Spring Mills 13, Hampshire 0
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Claire Wetzel threw a five-inning perfect game, leading Spring Mills to a 13-0 win over Hampshire on Thursday.
The Cardinals scored seven runs in the third inning, three runs came off of Trojan errors.
Wetzel struck out 10 in five innings. Spring Mills combined for five hits from five different players.
Molly McVicker started for the Trojans (0-6), allowing three hits, three earned runs and six walks in three innings.
Dakota Strawderman went one inning, allowing two hits, one unearned run and a walk with three strikeouts.
Hampshire committed seven errors compared to zero by Spring Mills.
Hampshire travels to play Washington on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tucker County 12, East Hardy 10
BAKER, W.Va. — A eight-run fourth inning was the difference in Tucker County's 12-10 win over East Hardy on Thursday.
The inning was highlighted by a three-run home run by Autumn Russell on a line drive to center field.
Russell also went deep in the seventh inning on a solo shot to center.
She went 2 for 3 with four RBI. Addison Hicks, Kate Simmons and Brianna Goodeb had two hits each.
Ava Shaffer got the win going 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, five runs and five walks with five strikeouts. Corinna Lipscomb and Paige Shaffer also pitched for the Mountain Lions.
Lipscomb started but was unable to get an out. She allowed one walk, five runs and four walks.
For the Cougars (2-4), Gabreanna Miller went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a double. Autumn Crites went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.
Miller started and went three innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Crites and Madison Strosnider finished the game. Strosnider went 3 2/3 innings allowing four hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts.
East Hardy is at Central High-Woodstock on Monday at 6 p.m.
