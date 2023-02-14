KEYSER, W.Va. — Petersburg held off a late comeback to upset No. 4 Keyser in a 56-52 road win on Tuesday night.
"I think Keyser is a really tough, physical team," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "We knew the type of battle we'd be in for when we stepped in here. They had a really strong start and I was really proud of the way my girls continued to fight."
The Vikings (11-9, 9-6 Potomac Valley Conference) was led by Braylee Corbin and Abby Alt who combined for 30 points. The Golden Tornado (11-9, 6-3 PVC) trailed by three in the final minute but were unable to complete the comeback.
"We started out playing really well, we just shut it down," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "We didn't rebound, we didn't defend, couldn't stop the ball. It's so frustrating, the last 30 minutes of the game. Absolutely no physicality and effort at all. The most disappointed I've been all season."
Alyvia Idleman scored the first five points of the game for Keyser. The Tornado led 11-1 with 3:56 left.
Petersburg's first field goal came with 3:31 left in the quarter on a layup by Nellie Whetzel.
"Defensively, we fed off our offense," Blowe said. "Scoring 11 points early, then we started making our stupid mistakes. Turned the ball over and give them easy layups. Then they get hot and confident after that."
The Vikings went on a 9-2 run and cut it to 13-10 with 1:26 left. Averi Everline hit a 3-pointer off a Maddie Harvey assist to give the Tornado a 16-12 lead after one quarter.
"A lot of times you see the first one go through and you gain some confidence," Webster said. "I think once we made a basket or two, we were able to get a little more confident."
Keyser struggled with turnovers, committing 11 in the first half. Six were off of steals. It helped Petersburg open the second quarter on a 7-1 run.
"We know defensively, we need to be an aggressive team," Webster said. "We try and make teams uncomfortable. The benefit with those steals is we're able to get out and get some easier baskets in transition. Once we get those, we feel more comfortable scoring in half court."
With 5:51 left in the half, Abby Alt converted an and-one layup to give the Vikings their first lead.
Petersburg took a 27-23 lead into halftime. The Tornado struggled to shoot, going 8 for 22 inside the arc and 1 for 6 from deep in the first half.
"We got a lot of good shooters on this team," Blowe said. "We always preach if you're open, take it. We were missing some opportunities for paint touches. Every time we drove in the paint, we dropped it or dribbled it off our foot."
The Vikings opened the second half on a 9-2 run and took their biggest lead of the game at 11 points. Whetzel made several plays on both ends. She scored four points in the quarter and had two assists and a steal in the second half.
"Nellie was super aggressive defensively," Webster said. "I thought she was super aggressive in attacking the basket. When she comes with that mindset, she's really hard to handle."
Keyser responded with a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to 38-35. Kiya Kesner scored six points during the run and also had a steal.
"Tonight, we just couldn't get over the hump," Blowe said. "For whatever reason this team is very comfortable getting behind. But they're also really good at fighting back. If we ever find a way to put four quarters together, you'll be asking what team was that? Because I haven't seen them all season."
Petersburg led 38-37 after three quarters and led by six with 4:26 left in the fourth. It was led by Corbin who scored nine points in the quarter.
"She got to the foul line, she got a couple outside shots to fall and it made her feel confident," Webster said. "Really proud of the way Braylee kept us steady when things got rocky in the fourth quarter."
The Tornado cut their deficit to three on three separate occasions in the final minutes.
Everline came up with a steal and a layup in the final minute to cut Keyser's deficit to 55-52. The Vikings hit another free throw to seal the win.
"We knew they were gonna hustle, gonna scrap," Blowe said. "They're gonna rebound really well. When you stand around and watch, it's really easy for the other team to get the ball."
The Tornado continued to struggle with turnovers in the second half with another 11. They had six in the third quarter and five in the fourth.
"Last time we played them, we had 29," Blowe said. "You saw how many times they pressed us. A big zero so it's self-inflected wounds we're not built to withstand this year."
Corbin and Alt each scored 15 points. Corbin added three steals and a block. Whetzel scored 12 points with two steals and four assists.
"Those two are huge for us," Webster said. "We know we're gonna need a big game out of Braylee. She's the most experienced of everybody on the team. When things get rough, everyone's looking to her. When she goes out and plays well, it keeps everyone else calm."
Keyser's Everline led all scorers with 18 points. Kerchner added 10 and the pair combined for three steals.
"Realistically, she should have 20," Blowe said of Kerchner. "Not gonna sugar coat it, Autumn played well enough tonight to get 20. We need some other girls to step up around those two girls."
The Vikings are at Pendleton County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Tornado travel to face Frankfort on Thursday at 7:30.
"It's a big rivalry game, it's always bragging rights for the girls," Blowe said. "They play ball with a lot of those girls, they're really good friends. It gives them bragging rights for the summer."
