PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Sam Colaw tossed a complete-game shutout and hit back-to-back home runs with Braylee Corbin to rout Doddridge County, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Petersburg (24-8) leveled the regional series at 1-all to force a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs won Game 1, 8-1.
On Tuesday, Colaw tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one. At the plate, Petersburg blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning.
Olivia Kimble went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and a run batted in, Ella Chew doubled and had two RBIs, and Corbin also drove in a pair.
Josalyn Lipscomb had two of her team's three hits for Doddridge County (23-9). Kenna Curran took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs on eight hits in six innings of work.
Oak Glen 3, Keyser 0
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Dezerea Carter drove in three runs to lead Oak Glen past Keyser Tuesday at level their regional series.
Carter drove in a run in the first and two in the fifth. Lizzie Kell threw a complete-game shutout on five hits, striking out 10 and walking none. Oak Glen improved to 23-9 with the win.
Rylee Mangold took the loss for Keyser, surrendering three runs on seven hits in six innings of work. She struck out seven and walked one.
Charity Wolfe went 2 for 3 with a double for the Tornado, and Suzy Cosenza singled twice.
The deciding Game 3 is at Keyser (22-6) on Wednesday at 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.