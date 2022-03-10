CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Chances are, if you advance to the state semifinals, you’ll draw a high quality opponent. There are few as quality in West Virginia’s Class AA as Parkersburg Catholic.
Catholic has dropped just one game in three seasons — they’ve won 66 of them — with the lone loss coming by way of Wyoming East in last year’s state title game. The defeat snapped a 44-game winning streak, and they’ve continued the trend this year with a 22-0 record entering a matchup with Petersburg today at 1 p.m.
Few give Petersburg much of a chance against Parkersburg Catholic, but what’s new? If the Vikings can hold onto the basketball, make some tough shots and get a little luck, who knows: It is March after all.
“They’re a very skilled team,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “They have a lot of length, a lot of speed and they’re really skilled too. They want to get out and run and make us uncomfortable.”
“If you’re sitting there as the one seed at 22-0, you’re expected to move on to the championship. ... We’re just gonna prepare for this like we have every other game, get a good game plan together and try to go out and execute it to the best of our abilities and see what happens.”
In the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Petersburg handed local rival Frankfort a 47-41 loss, using a 17-2 run to pull way and improve to 21-4. Braylee Corbin led the way with 13 points, and Kennedy Kaposy and Mackenzie Kitzmiller tallied nine points apiece.
No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic made quick work of its first-round opponent, cruising past No. 8 Buffalo, 69-19, in a game it led 44-5 at halftime. Leslie Huffman, who scores 23.8 points a game, paced the Crusaders with a near triple-double at 27 points, 10 assists and nine steals in only 20 minutes of floor time.
Forward Elaina Ross is second on Parkersburg Catholic with 12.7 points a game, followed by Jocelynn Thorn (9.2), Mary Tokodi-Ruth (8.3), Deborah Hardbarger (7.7) and Akhia Miller (5.6).
For Petersburg, seeded No. 4 in West Virginia’s Class AA, to spring the upset, it’ll need to take care of the ball — the Vikings had 23 turnovers against Frankfort.
That could be a recipe for disaster, as Catholic makes a living turning its full-court press into transition points, forcing Buffalo into 29 turnovers for 37 points.
“They don’t have a ton of weaknesses,” Webster said. “I don’t know that there’s anything we can put a finger on and say that we have a clear advantage in this one area.
“But, we know we’re going to have to take care of the ball because they’re going to put pressure on people. And they’re so successful when they get turnovers and they get out in transition and run. I think a big thing for us is going to be taking care of the ball.
“If we can do that, that’s going to limit some of what they do offensively. Now, we’re still going to have to execute on the defensive end and try to limit them to one shot, just make things difficult for them. I don’t know if there’s a way to shut them down entirely.”
With a win, Petersburg would advance to its fourth state championship game in school history. The Vikings were runner-ups in 2002, 2004 and 2005, falling to James Monroe, Winfield and Magnolia, respectively.
Last season, Petersburg found itself at the same stage, led by All-Area first-team performers Jenna Burgess and Kayla Lantz, but like Parkersburg Catholic, the Vikings fell to Wyoming East in Charleston.
Parkersburg Catholic has won eight state championships. Petersburg is in search of its first.
