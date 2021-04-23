PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Building a 52-point lead through three quarters on Thursday, Petersburg decimated Braxton County, 76-44, to win the Class AA, Region 1 co-Championship and make its first state tournament since 2007.
"Our girls played with a lot of energy, effort and confidence tonight," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "They played as a team, and it was fun to watch."
The Vikings (14-1) jumped on Braxton with a 26-6 edge after one. Jenna Burgess scored 10 of her 13 points and Kayla Lantz chipped in eight of her game-high 15 in the frame.
Carley Turner took the torch in the second, where she scored eight of her 12 points, to help Petersburg to a 47-13 halftime edge. The Vikings led 69-17 after three, before Braxton Co. dominated the fourth 27-7 to make the margin more respectable.
Madison Duffield topped Braxton with 14 points, followed by Lainey Hunt with 12 and Bre Smarr with seven.
With the win, Petersburg bagged the three seed in the state tournament, where it'll face six seed Charleston Catholic on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
"I am really happy for our girls that have played together for a long time and worked really hard to have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament," Webster said. "This group has had two trips to the regional finals the last two years, but we haven't been able to make it to the state tournament. To have this chance is really exciting."
