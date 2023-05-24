PETERSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time since 1986, Petersburg won a region title by defeating Doddridge County, 11-1, in five innings on Tuesday.
The Vikings (20-9) won the Class A, Region II title in dominant fashion after scoring 11 runs in each of the two games while allowing one combined run.
Petersburg scored at least two runs in each of the four innings they batted in.
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the first, scoring on a wild pitch after a strikeout and on a flyout.
Trace Rohrbaugh singled and Kaleb Kuhn doubled in the second driving in runs. The Vikings also scored on an error.
Owen Reel singled and Bumby Van Meter tripled in the third inning, both driving in runs.
Doddridge County’s lone run came in the fourth inning on a Hunter Racey RBI single. Petersburg responded with two runs, both off errors.
Peyton Tingler went five innings for the Vikings, allowing five hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts.
Four Vikings had multiple hits as Petersburg combined for 11.
Caleb Sutton went four innings for the Bulldogs, allowing 11 hits, six earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
Petersburg advances to its first state tournament in 28 years. The Vikings won the state title in their last appearance. Petersburg’s opponent has not been announced.
Oak Glen 2, Keyser 0
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — After pulling away late in game one and scoring 10 runs, Keyser was held to two in a shutout loss to Oak Glen in game two of the Class AA, Region I Finals on Tuesday.
The Golden Tornado (19-6) combined for 14 hits on Monday — they had six on Tuesday.
The Golden Bears (14-11) even the series after losing game one 10-1.
A wild pitch in the second inning put runners on second and third for Oak Glen. A fielding error at shortstop scored a run to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.
It took until the sixth inning for another run to cross home plate, when a sacrifice fly by Robert Carter drove in a run.
Keyser had two runners on in the third and fourth innings, but failed to capitalize.
Noah Broadwater went six innings for the Tornado, allowing seven hits, one earned run and one walk with six strikeouts.
Josh Shoemaker led Keyser with two hits.
Chase Patterson went the distance for Oak Glen, allowing six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
TJ Decapio and Hunter Rhoades led the Bears with two hits each.
The teams will meet on Wednesday at Keyser for a winner-take-all game three at 5 p.m. A Golden Tornado win would clinch Keyser’s first region title since 1997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.