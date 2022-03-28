After a 21-5 season that culminated with their second consecutive trip to the West Virginia Class AA state semifinals, the Petersburg Vikings were voted Area Champions by a panel of local sportswriters.
The panel — consisting of Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski of the Cumberland Times-News, Chapin Jewell of the Mineral News-Tribune, Nick Carroll of the Hampshire Review and Trevor King of the Garrett County Republican — unanimously selected Petersburg as the top team.
Fort Hill, which went 17-7 and made its fourth-ever appearance in the state semis, finished No. 2 in the final poll. Frankfort (15-8), Keyser (17-8) and Allegany (14-7) rounded out the year-end rankings.
The area title is the fourth in school history for Petersburg and the second straight. In a shortened 2020-21 season, which Maryland schools did not compete in, the Vikings finished 15-2.
Though Petersburg lost a lot from that squad — a pair of All-Area first-team performers in Kayla Lantz and Jenna Burgess graduated — the Vikings showed their program has staying power.
Petersburg went 3-1 against Frankfort, beating the Falcons in the section finals and state quarterfinals, defeated both Keyser and Hampshire and were ranked No. 1 in the Area Top 5 in 10 of 12 weeks throughout the season.
“It’s a great honor for our kids to be recognized,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “The girls worked hard this year.”
Leading scorers Braylee Corbin and Kennedy Kaposy played a significant part in Petersburg’s success. On last year’s team, the duo were rotation players but stepped into the starting line-up to average 14.6 and 13.8 points, respectively.
With the help of returning starters Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Mickala Taylor and a junior varsity player that rose into the line-up in Sadie Dayton, Petersburg returned to Charleston. There, the Vikings fell to eventual state champion Parkersburg Catholic in the semifinals.
“It speaks volumes to the kids doing the things they need to do during the offseason, and the kids buying into what we’re trying to do,” Webster said.
“When the season started the kids were ready to go. Braylee stepped into her role, and Kennedy Kaposy and even Sadie Dayton, who was a JV player, stepped in as a good defender. I think she was a big part of our team as well.”
Webster now moves into a tie with his father, Mitch Webster, for most Area Championships in school history with two. Mitch Webster led the 1998 and 2005 Petersburg squads to the area crown.
“He had a lot of success as a coach, but stylistically our teams play differently,” Jon Webster said. “We’re more defensive-minded more than his teams, which were offensive-minded.”
Petersburg will have a shot at winning a third consecutive area title next year with Corbin, Kaposy and Abby Alt returning, but they’ll have plenty of competition.
Fort Hill’s only senior is Brooklyne Noel, Allegany and Mountain Ridge are led by a pair of sensational underclassmen in Avery Miller and Syndey Snyder, respectively, and Frankfort will be a tough out if it can replace the production of senior Halley Smith — the area’s leading scorer.
