SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg begins its bid for a Class A state championship on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. against St. Marys in the first game of the day.
Wahama (26-2) and Midland Trail (13-10) will play in Game 2, 30 minutes after the first game.
The Vikings (18-2), who are in search of their first title in school history, swept Doddridge County in a three-game series for the Region II crown, winning 8-0 and 15-6.
In Game 1 of the set, Petersburg ace Sammy Colaw threw a five-inning perfect game, and Braylee Corbin belted a pair of home runs. In the second contest, the Vikings hit safely 22 times — led by Mickala Taylor’s five-hit night.
For the season, Corbin paces Petersburg with a .527 average, nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 30 runs batted in. Taylor bats .482 and has eight doubles, two homers, 28 RBIs and 31 runs scored.
Sissy Kitzmiller has a .439 batting average with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 ribbies and 19 runs. Colaw (.383), Hannah Hamric (.345) and Kennedy Kaposy (.321) make it six Vikings who hit at least .300.
In the circle, Colaw is 15-1 with a 1.81 earned-run average. She’s allowed 27 earned runs in 101 innings pitched on 80 hits, striking out 127 batters and walking 25.
Petersburg’s first state tournament opponent, St. Marys (19-8), boasts a line-up with seven batters that average at least .300, led by Zoey Winland, who has a .459 mark with five doubles, six triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Ella Smith (.440) and Cali Masters (.397) are the top power threats in the Blue Devils’ order with four home runs apiece.
St. Marys, which is making its first state tournament appearance since 2012, boasts a pair of solid pitching options in Smith and Masters. Smith is 10-2 with a 1.26 ERA with 85 strikeouts to 22 walks in 88 2/3 frames of work. Masters is 9-2 and has a 1.38 ERA with 74 Ks and 16 free passes in 60 2/3 innings.
A season ago, Wahama — the defending Class A state champion — knocked Petersburg into the loser’s bracket with a narrow 6-5 victory. The White Falcons took two from Ritchie County to cap a 27-0 season and garner their first championship.
This season’s Wahama squad is led by Lauren Noble (.654 batting average), Mikie Lieving (.647) and Amber Wolfe (.573). Wolfe, who is committed to Division 1 Morehead State, has 12 home runs and Lieving has 10.
In the circle, the White Falcons have tossed three no-hitters this year and Lieving has accounted for two. Lieving has a 1.80 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 113 innings pitched.
Midland Trail, like Wahama and Petersburg, is making a repeat trip to the state tournament. The Vikings ended the Patriots’ season last year with an 11-5 victory.
Syd Sheets paces the Midland Trail line-up with a .518 batting average. Madi Campbell (.429), Meghan Gill (.404), Chezney Skaggs (.358), Lexi Dozier (.341) and Layla Tompkins (.300) also bat over .300.
Gill is the Patriots’ top arm with an 11-6 record and 2.80 earned-run average with 116 strikeouts to 32 walks in 95 innings pitched.
The loser of Petersburg/St. Marys plays the loser of Wahama/Midland Trail in Game 3 at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. If the Vikings win their first game, then they’ll play the winner of Wahama/Midland Trail in Game 4, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 3.
The winner of Game 3 and the loser of Game 4 plays on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. for a spot in the title game. The team that goes 2-0 after two games gets a spot in the championship game on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.
Wahama is the only squad in the four-team field to have won a state championship.
Petersburg fell just short of the 2019 crown with a loss to five-time state champion Herbert Hoover, 5-1, in the Class AA title game, a contest that Area Player of the Year Carly Cooper was unable to pitch in due to a blister she developed during the tournament. Cooper, a junior, was 21-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 225 strikeouts that year.
Coming off a 32-5 runner-up season with Cooper, who is now at George Mason, returning for her senior year, Petersburg would’ve been favorites to contend for the title again in 2020, but the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
