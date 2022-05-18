WEST UNION, W.Va. — Petersburg exploded for 22 base hits to beat Doddridge County, 15-6, on Tuesday to sweep the Class A, Region II championship series and return to the state tournament.
Petersburg (18-2) will face the winner of St. Mary's and Wheeling Central Catholic at Little Creek Park in South Charleston next Wednesday at 9:45 in state tourney play.
Wahama (26-2) and Midland Trail (13-10) are the two other teams already qualified for the Class A tournament.
In the Vikings' rout on Tuesday, Sissy Kitzmiller struck a two run home-run, doubled and singled. Mickala Taylor had a five-hit day, doubling twice and tallying two RBI singles.
Sammy Colaw, who was the winning pitcher in the circle, had three hits, including a two-RBI double and two singles; Kennedy Kaposy had three hits and four RBIs; and Brooklynn Rohrbaugh collected an RBI double and an RBI single.
Josalyn Lipscomb singled and had two RBIs to lead Doddridge County. Makenna Curran took the loss.
