PETERSBURG, W.Va. — On a hot Saturday afternoon with the smell of barbeque wafting over from the Tri-County Fair, Petersburg was cooking up something of its own at Viking Memorial Field.
The Vikings, a week after a resounding 46-0 rout of Berkeley Springs, repeated the performance in Week 2, bashing Buffalo, 39-0, behind three-touchdown performances from Caden Arbaugh and Kaleb Kuhn.
The affair was so dominating that Petersburg head coach Donny Evans and Buffalo's Bob Mullett agreed to play six-minute quarters during the second half — the Vikings led 39-0 at the intermission.
"We came out a little flat here to start with," Evans said. "We played like we practiced this week. We practiced a little sloppy, and I think we came out that way. I'm pleased with the overall effort."
Evans said before the season that, while Petersburg lost one of the area's leading rushers in Peyton Day and its starting quarterback Bumby Van Meter, the defense would be much improved.
Two games in, the Vikings have let to allow a point. They limited Buffalo to just 103 yards of offense and five first downs. Against the Petersburg first team, Buffalo managed just 45 yards and three first downs.
Petersburg, meanwhile, rushed for 189 yards and 24 carries and passed for 101 more and had 12 first downs.
Arbaugh completed 4 of 6 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, adding 38 yards with his legs. The junior hooked up with Kuhn for Petersburg's first offensive scores of the day on passes of eight and 12 yards, respectively.
Kuhn only touched the ball three times, and all three times he reached the end zone. The sophomore also weaved through the Buffalo defense for a 29-yard score during the second period.
"I knew it was just a matter of time before he realizes the potential he has, and he had a breakout game today," Evans said of Kuhn.
Ethan Taylor added a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, his first of two picked before halftime, to give the Vikings a 20-0 edge after the first quarter.
Arbaugh connected with Peyton Tingler for a 57-yard touchdown pass to open the second-quarter scoring, and Trace Rohrbaugh walked into the end zone for a four-yard score on the Vikings' next series.
Rohrbaugh led Petersburg with 48 yards on seven carries, and backup quarterback Zeke Landis racked up 40 yards in a mop-up role after halftime.
Buffalo dressed just 22 players and, wanting to shorten the game, came out in a Power-I set with two tight ends, two fullbacks and no split ends.
The strategy was thwarted when Buffalo elected to go to the air after getting stuffed on running plays numerous times, resulting with three interceptions being thrown during the first half.
Chris Williams was the only Buffalo player to consistently pick up positive yardage rushing for 17 yards and catching three balls for 59 yards.
Quarterback Grant Weaver completed 6 of 14 passes for 76 yards and two interceptions.
Petersburg will look for a third straight win when it heads to Pendleton County on Friday. The Wildcats were routed by East Hardy, 32-13, this week.
"I think we're coming together," Evans said. "Next week against Pendleton County, I think we'll clean some things up and we'll be more focused and determined against a rival."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.