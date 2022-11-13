LINDSIDE, W.Va. — No. 16 Petersburg fell to top-seeded and unbeaten James Monroe in the Class A playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
James Monroe (11-0) scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters for a 28-0 lead at the half.
Layton Dowdy completed a 76-yard touchdown pass to Eli Allen with 5:19 left in the first. Cooper Ridgeway made it 14-0 Mavericks after one with a 21-yard scamper with 1:46 left.
Braydie Carr found the end zone on a run from 26 yards out on the first play of the second quarter, and Dowdy connected with Nick Pitzer for a 31-yard touchdown for James Monroe's fourth score of the half.
Petersburg finally got on the board with a one-yard touchdown run by Peyton Day that capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive. The Vikings followed that up with a stop, but James Monroe forced a safety, and Ridgeway scored on a 49-yard run soon after for a 37-7 lead after three frames.
Logan Thorne scored a late touchdown for Petersburg on a three-yard run.
The playoff loss is the third in three tries for the Vikings, who are still in search of their first postseason win in school history. Petersburg ends with a 7-4 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.