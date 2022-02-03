PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Braylee Corbin led a trio of Petersburg scorers in double figures, as the top-ranked Vikings made quick work of Moorefield, 61-29, on Wednesday night.
Corbin finished with 16 points on eight field goals. Kennedy Kaposy was the Vikings’ second-leading scorer with 14 points and Mickala Taylor added 11.
Petersburg’s three leading scorers each had six points in the first quarter, as the Vikings opened up a 21-6 lead at the end of one. They led 33-14 at halftime and 45-20 entering the fourth.
Amber Williams led Moorefield with nine points. Sterling Kump and Abby Thorn added six apiece.
Petersburg (13-2) played Hampshire at home Thursday night and the Vikings will host Charleston Catholic on Saturday. Moorefield (5-10) hosts Charleston Catholic today.
