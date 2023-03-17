PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Bumby Van Meter fanned 11 over four shutout innings, and Petersburg crushed Tygarts Valley, 11-0, in six innings on Friday afternoon.
Van Meter, who is signed to play baseball at the University of Charleston (W.Va.), allowed one hit and walked none to pick up the victory. Peyton Tingler tossed two scoreless in relief.
Tingler tripled and drove in a run, and Van Meter and Elijah Kuykendall had two hits each. Kuykendall doubled and drove in three runs, and Van Meter scored twice and had an RBI.
Petersburg hit safely nine times and reached base 11 times on walks. Tygarts Valley finished with just three hits and struck out 15 times.
Tygarts Valley starter Kaden Moore was tabbed with the loss.
Petersburg (1-1) got in the win column after falling to Martinsburg, 7-4, on Thursday. The Vikings host East Hardy on Monday at 5 p.m.
Jefferson 3, Frankfort 2
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to edge Frankfort on Thursday.
Despite being outhit, 5-4, the Cougars stole the win thanks to a one-out balk. Cole Lewis led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on an error and scored one batter later on the miscue.
Caleb Fletcher retired the Falcons in order in the seventh to get the win.
Frankfort's Jaxon Hare was tabbed with the loss, allowing two runs (none scoreless) on one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Brady Wilson got the start, allowing three hits and one unearned run in three innings pitched with two strikeouts and a walk.
Blake Jacobs, Cam Lynch and Noah Houdersheldt hit safely for Frankfort. Lewis tallied two hits and scored twice.
Frankfort (0-1) hosts Hedgesville on Saturday at noon.
