PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 5 Petersburg held Tucker County to one hit in a 12-0 shutout over Tucker County on Monday.
Bumby Van Meter led the Vikings (7-4), going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. He also drew a walk and stole two bases.
Peyton Tingler went 2 for 4 with five RBI. He hit a triple and stole one base.
Clay Arbaugh went five innings for Petersburg, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
Van Meter went one inning, allowing a walk with one strikeout.
Alexander Lambert had the only hit for Tucker County, a single to right to lead off the second inning.
Justin Robeson pitched five innings, allowing nine hits, eight earned runs and four walks with six strikeouts.
Petersburg is at East Hardy on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Moorefield 6, East Hardy 3
BAKER, W.Va. — A four-run first inning led Moorefield to a 6-3 win over East Hardy on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-3) were led by Chayce Myers who went 2 for 4 with five RBI. He hit a grand slam in the first inning that gave Moorefield a 4-0 lead.
Myers also doubled in the fifth that brought home a run and made it 6-2.
Six other Yellow Jackets had one hit each.
Gary Weese started for Moorefield went five 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and two earned runs with no walks and four strikeouts.
Oliver Crites and James Williams finished the game.
Evan and Mason Hamilton each had two hits for the Cougars (1-6). Mason Hamilton hit two doubles and Evan Hamilton hit one.
Noah Sager started for East Hardy and went 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, four runs and two walks with a strikeout.
Dawson Price went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Moorefield is at Tucker County on Wednesday while East Hardy hosts Petersburg. Both games are at 5 p.m.
