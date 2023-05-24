SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg fell behind early and was unable to generate offense, falling in the state tournament to Wahama 17-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
The Vikings (26-9) are still alive in the Class A tourney, which uses a double-elimination format, after beginning the day with a 4-2 win over Greenbrier West.
They play St. Mary’s (29-5) in an elimination game on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
The Wahama White Falcons led 6-0 after three innings and scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to pull away for good.
Wahama entered the tournament with a 14-game winning streak including eight straight shutouts. The White Falcons are the back-to-back defending Class A champions.
Wahama beat Petersburg in the championship game last year.
Mikie Lieving, an Ohio University signee, went five shutout innings for Wahama, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts.
Four White Falcon hitters recorded multiple hits, led by Fiona VanMatre with three.
Sam Colaw went three innings, allowing eight hits, six runs and four walks with five strikeouts for Petersburg.
Braylee Corbin recorded the Vikings’ only hit, a single in the fourth.
Petersburg 4 Greenbrier West 2
Petersburg plated three runs with two outs in the third to defeat Greenbrier West to open the Class A state tournament on Wednesday.
Brilee Redden put the Vikings in a 1-0 hole with an RBI single in the top of the third. Addison Kitzmiller leveled the score on a single in the bottom half, Corbin plated her with a triple and Colaw made it 3-1 Petersburg with a run-scoring single.
Greenbrier West (23-4) got a run back in the fourth when Madalyn Fields singled to right field, and Petersburg tacked on an insurance run when a run came around on an error on a ground ball in the sixth.
Colaw retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to give the Vikings the win.
Colaw threw a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched.
Redden was dealt the loss for Greenbrier West. She gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits in six innings pitched. She struck out four and walked three.
Greenbrier West was eliminated by St. Marys (29-5), which fell 3-1 in its opener to Wahama (30-5), on Wednesday with a 7-4 loss.
