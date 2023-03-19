PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg split a pair of games with Berkeley Springs in its opener on Saturday.
The Vikings (1-1) won the first game, 8-0, behind a one-hit shutout by Sam Colaw. The right-hander struck out 12 and walked four in five innings of work.
Gracie Carpenter led the Petersburg offense with three base hits, and Braylee Corbin and Colaw had two hits apiece. Both of Colaw's knocks were doubles. Carpenter drove in a pair.
In Game 2, Berkeley Springs mashed 14 hits to topple the Vikings, 11-3. The Indians played tow runs in the first and sixth innings, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Emma Widmeyer hit safely three times, and Ocean Clatterbuck, Emily Schultz and Destiny Parsell tallied two hits apiece. Widmeyer tripled and doubled, and Parsell and Schultz both doubled.
Corbin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, one run and a triple. Colaw and Olivia Kimble doubled.
Petersburg hosts Frankfort on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.