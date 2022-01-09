PHILIPPI, W.Va. — After an 8-0 start to the year and four straight weeks atop the Area Top 5, Petersburg fell to Philip Barbour, 55-44, on Saturday.
The Vikings trailed after every quarter but remained in striking distance with deficits of 17-14, 28-22 and 39-34 after each of the first three quarters. LaDonna Herron and Mackenna Halfin combined for 13 points in the fourth to help Philip Barbour hold off Petersburg.
Brayln Sparks paced Philip Barbour, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, with 23 points on 10 field goals — two 3-pointers — and 1 of 2 at the charity stripe. Halfin scored 11, Herron tallied nine and Arrington Sparks added six.
Petersburg was led by Braylee Corbin, who tallied a game-high 24 points on 10 field goals, shooting 2 for 2 at the foul line. Kennedy Kaposy added 12, but no other Vikings contributed more than four points.
The Vikings scored their 44 points on 19 field goals and shot 6 of 8 from the line. Philip Barbour tallied 24 buckets on 5 of 11 at the charity stripe.
Petersburg had been ranked above sectional rival Frankfort in all four additions of the area poll, as voted by area sportswriters. Frankfort was off this week, and the Vikings’ loss allowed the Falcons to move into the top spot for the first time this season.
Petersburg and Frankfort square off on the court to decide who deserves No. 1 tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Petersburg.
Keyser 55 Moorefield 35
KEYSER, W.Va. — Janiah Layton scored 15 points to guide Keyser past Moorefield and get back above .500.
The Golden Tornado stormed out of the gates with a 20-7 opening quarter, led by Layton, who tallied nine points in the frame. Layton shot a perfect 5 for 5 from the line in the first — she would go on to make all nine of her attempts.
Keyser led 30-15 at the half, and slowly extended its lead with a 25-20 advantage over the course of the second half to win by 20.
In addition to Layton’s effort, Alexa Shoemaker joined her in double figures with 11 points on four field goals, making 3 of 6 free throws. Maddy Broadwater chipped in nine, and Summer Reid and Averi Everline tallied four each.
The Golden Tornado shot well from the charity stripe as a team, sinking 23 of 31 attempts. Moorefield, meanwhile, made just 6 of 14.
Amber Williams had the hot hand for the Yellow Jackets with 15 points on six buckets and 2 for 4 from the line. McKenna Crites tallied 11 points and Sterling Kump garnered four.
Keyser (5-4) moved into a tie with Allegany for No. 4 in the area poll this week, one spot behind Fort Hill. The Golden Tornado host Berkeley Springs today at 7:30 p.m.
Berlin 58 Allegany 34
CUMBERLAND — Despite double figure efforts by Avery Miller and Jordan Chaney, Berlin cruised against Allegany on Saturday.
Alco battled to a 15-10 deficit after one, but Berlin pulled away quarter-by-quarter. The Campers trailed 32-22 at halftime and 47-29 after three on the way to losing by 24.
The defeat ended Allegany’s four-game winning streak. Miller scored 12 points on three field goals and made 6 of 14 attempts from the line. Chaney tallied 11 points, hitting five buckets and 1 of 6 free throws.
Alco made just 7 of 20 free throws in the loss.
Berlin was led by Grace Sechler, who ended with a game-high 21 points on nien field goals and 2 for 2 effort from the charity stripe. Peyton Greake chipped in 11 points, Ashley Brant scored nine and Jen Countryman tallied seven.
Allegany (4-2) is at Spring Mills tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
