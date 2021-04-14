PETERSBURG, W.Va. — In a win or go home sectional playoff matchup, Jenna Burgess had a monster night, tallying 27 points to guide Petersburg to an 81-35 victory over Moorefield on Tuesday.
“The girls played really hard and I think we did a good job of making Moorefield feel uncomfortable with our pressure,” Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. “I also feel we did a good job offensively of playing unselfish and moving the ball.”
Burgess burst out of the gates with 17 first-half points, 10 of which came on five field goals during the Vikings’ 26-point second-quarter offensive exhibition.
The senior tallied 10 more during the third quarter, sinking a pair of 3-pointers, before sitting the fourth with her team up 68-23 going into the final quarter.
Petersburg set the tone early by exiting the first eight minutes with a 20-9 lead. The Vikings raced through the second by an even further margin, outscoring the Yellow Jackets by 20 to enter halftime up 46-15.
Petersburg made 31 field goals to 13 for Moorefield and made 15 of 18 attempts from the charity stripe.
Burgess was complimented by double-figure scorers Kayla Lantz and Kennedy Kaposy who chipped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Kym Minnich ended with eight points and three players — Abby Alt, Braylee Corbin and Mickala Taylor — scored four.
Moorefield was led by Remi Hinkle, who garnered eight points. Sterling Kump tallied six points, Lexi Gilhuys added five and both Deleny Crites and McKenna Crites contributed four.
Petersburg (12-1) moves on to the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 championship against Frankfort at Moorefield — a neutral site — on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We are looking forward to Friday because we have had two really competitive games and I know the girls are excited to have an opportunity to compete for a sectional championship,” Webster said of the matchup, which the teams split during the regular season. “We are expecting an intense game that will be hard fought for four quarters.”
