PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Nate Travis pitched a complete game, and Slade Saville hit the go-ahead base knock to lead Petersburg over No. 3 Southern, 6-3, on Wednesday evening.
Travis gave the Vikings a chance to win allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings pitched with five strikeouts and two walks, and the Vikings made the most of it.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Johnathan Mallow singled up the middle for an RBI to even the tally. A flyout moved a runner to third, and Mallow moved to second on the throw. Saville, the next batter, plated them with a line drive to left.
Travis would later plate Saville in the inning on an infield single for Petersburg’s four run of the inning and a 6-3 edge.
Southern got a pair of runners on in the sixth after back-to-back one-out singles by Jared Haskiell and Gavin Warnick, but Travis got out of it with a flyout and a strikeout looking.
Travis retired the side in order in the seventh to push the Vikings’ record to 2-6 on the season, ending a three-game skid. The loss, Southern’s third straight, drops the Rams to 1-3.
Bumby Van Meter, Saville and Mallow had two hits apiece for a Petersburg line-up that hit safely nine times. Mallow also doubled.
For Southern, which had seven base knocks as a team, Tanner Haskiell doubled, Jared Haskiell tallied a pair of hits and Jadon James had a single and two RBIs. James got the starting nod for the Rams, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits in four innings pitched.
Southern took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by James.
An error by the Rams in the fourth plated two runs to give Petersburg the lead, but Southern went back in front 3-2 in the fifth following back-to-back sacrifice flies by Tanner Haskiell and James.
Southern is at Clear Spring today at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg hosts Moorefield (2-5) today at 6 p.m.
