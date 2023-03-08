CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg advanced to the Class AA state semifinals for a third straight season, as the No. 6 Vikings upset No. 3 St. Marys, 48-40, on Wednesday morning.
The Vikings (15-9) built a game-high 33-20 lead when Abby Alt, who scored 18 points, buried back-to-back 3-pointers with 6:19 to go in the third period.
St. Marys, which trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the half, whittled the 13-point deficit down to 37-28 going into the fourth.
Petersburg went cold, through a more than six-minute scoring drought, which was ended by a Braylee Corbin free throw with 3:31 to play, and it accounted for the Vikings first points of the fourth. The make made it 38-30.
St. Marys ramped up its pressure, and a pair of steals and scores by Addie Davis — she topped the Devils with 17 points — and two free throws from Kiera Martin lowered the Petersburg lead to 41-38 with 2:09 to play.
In dire need of a bucket, Alt delivered, faking a corner 3-pointer, driving and sinking a floater along the baseline. Nellie Whetzel sunk a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds remaining to ice the game.
"Our defensive effort is what we can 100% control all the time," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "Especially in those key moments, let's lock in on forcing a tough shot and going to get a rebound and being strong with the basketball. I thought we did a good job of that."
Whetzel was second on the Vikings with 10 points, and Corbin tallied eight points and 13 rebounds. Kourtney Alexander played a key role in a 7-0 Petersburg run to end the first half, scoring five of those points.
Martin joined Davis in double figures with 12 points, and Callie Powell added eight — scoring all eight during the third period. Zoe Davis, who averages double figures, was held scoreless but pulled down 11 boards.
St. Marys' starters Breanna Price and Addie Davis fouled out in the fourth.
Petersburg advances to play the winner of No. 2 Wyoming East and No. 7 Ravenswood in the state semifinals on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
