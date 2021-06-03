PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg hit three big flies and Kym Minnich notched another shutout in the circle to win a playoff meeting with Moorefield, 17-0, on Thursday.
The Vikings plated five runs in the first inning, seven in the third and five in the fourth — but Minnich didn’t need nearly that much support.
The senior held the Yellow Jackets scoreless on just one hit. She struck out 12 and walked four in the five-inning run-rule decision.
Jenna Burgess lifted a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the first inning, and Minnich and Lauren Alt went back-to-back in the fourth. Minnich’s bomb was of the two-run variety to center field; Alt’s was a solo shot to right.
Petersburg outhit Moorefield, 17-1, and committed four fewer errors.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and two runs. Hannah Lafferre batted 3 for 3, and Mickala Taylor, Alt and Minnich garnered two hits apiece. One of Taylor’s knocks was a double.
Braylee Corbin also collected a two-bagger.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone base hit was by Lauren Arbaugh.
Petersburg (18-5) will face the winner of Moorefield and East Hardy — which takes place today at 6 p.m. in Moorefield — at home tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.