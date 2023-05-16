PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg won its first section title in eight years, defeating No. 4 East Hardy 7-6 in the Class A, Region I, Section 2 title game on Monday.
The Vikings (17-9) won via a walk-off error in the seventh inning. With two on and one out, an error by the catcher scored the winning run from third.
Petersburg led 3-1 after four innings before the Cougars (17-12) scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 6-3 lead.
The Vikings tied the game with three runs in the sixth.
Two walks and an Elijah Kuykendall single loaded the bases to open the seventh. A fielder's choice advanced the runner to third setting up the winning score.
Peyton Tingler pitched a complete game for the Vikings. He allowed seven hits, six unearned runs and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Colon Mauzy and Caden Arbaugh led the Vikings with two hits.
Shane Sisler went 5 1/3 innings for East Hardy, allowing six hits, four earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts.
Nate Sager and Evan Hamilton combined to finish the sixth inning.
Evan Hamilton and Mason Hamilton led the Cougars with two hits.
Petersburg advances to the region final for the first time since 2015. The Vikings won three section titles in a row from 2013-15.
The Vikings advance to the regionals beginning on Monday. Their opponent has not been announced.
Frankfort 4, Grafton 2
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort clinched a spot in the section final with a win over Grafton on Monday.
The Falcons (12-11) scored one run in four separate innings.
Cam Lynch pitched a complete game for Frankfort, allowing two hits, two runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.
He also led the Falcons with two hits.
Cole Mooney went five innings for the Bearcats, allowing six hits, three earned runs and five walks with a strikeout.
Aidan Sheme pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
The Falcons advance to the Class AA, Region I Section 2 final on Tuesday and will travel to play Keyser at 6 p.m.
