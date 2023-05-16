Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.