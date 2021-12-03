HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Petersburg started the season strong, besting Martinsburg, 53-37, at the Hampshire Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
The last time Petersburg was on the court, the Vikings were playing in the Class AA state semifinals at the Charleston Convention Center. They picked up right where they left off against the Bulldogs.
Five different Vikings scored in the opening quarter as they opened to an 18-9 lead, which became a 32-19 edge by halftime. Martinsburg kept pace the rest of the way, but it couldn't overcome the slow start.
Kennedy Kaposy led the scoring with 15 points on six field goals and 3 for 4 foul shooting. Braylee Corbin wasn't too far behind with 14 points on five field goals (one 3-pointer) on 3 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Mickala Taylor and Sadie Dayton all added eight points.
For Martinsburg, Olivia Mayer was the leading scorer with 18 points, drilling a game-high four 3-pointers. Kaydance Bradley was second scoring 10. No other scorer ended with more than three points.
Petersburg (1-0) takes on Sherando (1-0) in the tournament championship on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Martinsburg (0-1) faces Hampshire (0-1) in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
Sherando 38, Hampshire 36
Despite a game-high 17 points from Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire dropped its opener to Sherando.
The Trojans led 31-30 entering the decider, but Sherando won by a bucket behind the performances of Ella Carlson and Grace Burke, who contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Blomquist tallied her game-high total on six field goals — two treys — and made both of her free-throw chances. Hannah Ault and Liz Pryor were second on the Trojans with eight points apiece.
