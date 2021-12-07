ROMNEY, W.Va. — Petersburg won the Hampshire Tip-Off tournament on Saturday over Sherando, 63-42.
Kennedy Kaposy led the scoring with 22 points, making eight two-point field goals, a three and 3 of 5 foul shots. Braylee Corbin wasn’t too far behind with a 17-point effort; she made six field goals and all four attempts from the charity stripe.
The Vikings found themselves in some trouble down 27-20 at the intermission, but Corbin and Kaposy combined for 14 points and Petersburg’s defense held Sherando to just six points during the third quarter.
Scoring 20 points themselves, the Vikings raced ahead 40-33 after three and further extended their margin winning the fourth 23-9. Petersburg outscored Sherando, 43-15, after halftime to improve to 2-0.
Mickala Taylor also finished in double figures for Petersburg with 11 points, Mackenzie Kitzmiller tallied five and Sadie Dayton scored four.
For Shernado, Grace Burke ended with 20 points and Isabel Hall tallied 13, but none of their teammates contributed more than two points.
Petersburg faced Tucker County in its home opener on Tuesday, and it hosts Union on Friday at 6 p.m.
Hampshire 49 Martinsburg 24
Izzy Blomquist and Hannah Ault accounted for 15 points apiece, and Hampshire blew past Martinsburg for the Trojans’ first victory of the season.
Blomquist made two two-pointer, two triples and 5 of 6 foul shots, and Ault hit on seven field goals — one of which came from beyond the arc. Liz Pryor tallied eight points, and Jaden Kerns chipped in five.
Hampshire led 26-16 at Halftime and 36-24 entering the fourth. The Trojans erased all doubt tallying all 13 fourth-quarter points.
Martinsburg was paced by Olivia Mayer, who tallied eight, and Kaydance Bradlee, who scored seven. Debora Boito and Brooklynn Medina accounted for four and three points, respectively.
Hampshire (1-1) is at North Marion on Saturday at 12:00/1:45 p.m.
