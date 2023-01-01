PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Elijah Kuykdenall sunk a pair of free throws with four seconds left to lift Petersburg to a 44-43 victory over Moorefield on Friday in the Petersburg Holiday Tip-Off tournament title game.
The tournament, which was first held in 1960, is the oldest active tourney in West Virginia.
Kuykendall's late free throws rebuffed a late Moorefield comeback, as the Yellow Jackets took the lead in the final final moments despite deficits of 12-3, 22-11 and 35-30 after the first three quarters.
Ronny Griest scored 13 of his game-high 16 points after halftime, but Petersburg held on to improve to 3-3 on the year. Moorefield fell to 1-5.
Peyton Tingler paced the Petersburg offense with 12 points, followed by Peyton Day with 10, Trace Rohrbaugh with nine and Kaleb Kuhn with eight. Bereket Habatmu joined Griest in double figures with 10.
Petersburg is at Tygarts Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield hosts Keyser on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
In the Petersburg Holiday Tip-Off tournament consolation game, Pendleton County had 12 scorers finish in double figures en route to a 76-15 drubbing of Union on Friday.
The Wildcats (3-3) led 43-8 at halftime and held Union to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
Clayton Kisamore led Pendleton County with 16 points. He scored 13 points in the first half. Josiah Kimble scored 15 points including three shots from deep.
Corbin Streets led the Tigers with six points.
The Wildcats host Pocahontas County on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
Armstrong 50, Hampshire 44
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Hampshire finished as runner-ups in the Brooke Holiday Classic after falling to Armstrong (Pennsylvania) on Friday night in the championship game.
The Trojans defeated host Brooke, 46-38, a day prior in the semifinals.
Against Armstrong, Hampshire trailed 14-10, 28-21 and 41-38 after the first three quarters. Easton Shanholtz scored seven points in the third quarter to pull the Trojans within a possession entering the decider.
In the fourth, Armstrong held Hampshire to just six points, and it held on despite shooting just 5 of 12 from the free-throw line in the period.
Shanholtz and Jenson Fields topped Hampshire with 16 points apiece. Jack Walsh and Caden Olsen led the charge for Armstrong with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
In the semifinals against Brooke, Fields tallied a team-high 15 points, Shanholtz added 10, Jordan Gray chipped in eight and Dylan Streisel finished with seven. Layton Toepfer scored 16 points for Brooke in defeat.
Hampshire (4-4) is at Musselman on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
