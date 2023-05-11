PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg overcame an early hole to rout Tucker County, 11-3, in five innings Thursday and win the Class A, Region II, Section 1 title.
The Vikings (23-7) will meet Doddridge County in the Region II championship.
Sam Colaw hit two doubles and got the win in the circle for the Vikings, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched.
Colaw and Olivia Kimble drove in four runs each for the Vikings.
Southern 4, Mountain Ridge 1
OAKLAND — Bailey Schmidt pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and Southern tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth to defeat Mountain Ridge in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
The Rams (6-12) will take on No. 1 Allegany (16-1) on the road in the region semis on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge finishes the season 4-16.
Southern broke through for a run in the first inning on a Harley Hayhurst RBI single, and the 1-0 lead held until the Rams made it 4-0 with a three-run sixth.
Ryelynn Sweitzer's two-run double was the big knock in the sixth. Liberty Sweitzer had an RBI single earlier in the frame.
Schmidt was the winning pitcher, tossing 5 1/3 innings of six-hit ball. She walked two. Adeline Wilson allowed one run over the final 1 2/3 frames.
Destinee Johnson went the distance in the circle for Mountain Ridge. She allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, striking out five and walking one in six frames of work.
Maci Beeman, Jaianna Wickline and Jordan Burris had two hits apiece for the Miners. Wickline and Aubreigh Wilson doubled.
Bishop Walsh 13, St. James 4
CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh cruised past St. James on Thursday for its 15th win in 17 games.
The fifth-ranked Spartans (18-4) plated five runs in the third to break a 2-all tie, and they scored six in the sixth to pull away for good.
Ariana Herrara homered and drove in a pair, Chloe Greise doubled twice and had four RBIs, and Karma doubled and notched two ribbies.
Lily Schlotterbeck and Mac Griffith homered for St. James.
The Spartans host Berlin Brothersvalley on Monday at 5 p.m.
