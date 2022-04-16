BAKER, W.Va. — Sammy Colaw tossed a five-inning no-hitter as No. 3 Petersburg stayed perfect with an 11-0 rout of East Hardy on Thursday.
Colaw struck out seven and walked one in the circle for Petersburg, which improved to 9-0 with the win. The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Sissy Kitzmiller doubled, singled and garnered a pair of RBIs on the night. Braylee Corbin singled twice, Caitlyn Cooper singled twice and knocked in a run, and Kennedy Kaposy struck an RBI single.
Petersburg hosted East Hardy on Friday, and the Vikings host No. 1 Allegany (5-0) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Clear Spring 20, Mountain Ridge 2
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge played tough for two innings Thursday, but Clear Spring exploded for 13 runs in the third.
Jaianna Wickline and Lexi Saeler accounted for Mountain Ridge’s two base hits. Wickline’s was a double.
Clear Spring — which advanced to the Maryland 1A state semifinals a year ago — took advantage of eight Miner errors to tally its 20 runs on 12 hits. Chloe Hess, who’s signed to Division 1 Lehigh, went 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs. In the circle, Hess fanned 11 in four innings pitched.
Mountain Ridge (1-7) hosts Southern (0-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
