PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg right-hander Sammy Colaw threw a five-inning perfect game to lead the Vikings past Doddridge County, 8-0, on Monday to open the Class A, Region II championship.
Colaw retired all 15 hitters she faced, striking out five, but she nearly gave up a hit to the first batter of the game. The Doddridge lead-off hitter laced a long fly ball to deep center, yet Petersburg centerfielder Kennedy Kaposy ran it down.
From then on, Colaw mixed her speeds and showed sharp command to keep Doddridge from mustering a single base runner. The sophomore needed just 64 pitches to achieve perfection.
“Perfect timing, regional game,” Vikings head coach Bubba Hedrick said. “She just threw well, they put the ball in play but they never really hit her hard. She didn’t rack up a ton of strikeouts.
“She has four pitches, she had them all working and she did a good job of changing speeds.”
Petersburg catcher Braylee Corbin gave the Vikings all the run support they needed in the first inning with a three-run home run. Corbin also notched a solo shot in the fifth.
Sissy Kitzmiller tallied a pair of singles, Brooklynn Rohrbaugh singled for an RBI and Colaw also hit safely.
Petersburg plated three runs in the first, one in the third and two in each the fourth and fifth innings to secure the run rule. The Vikings finished with eight base hits as a team.
Petersburg (17-2) is at Doddridge County (26-8) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for Game 2 of the series. A Vikings win would buck their ticked to the state tournament in Charleston.
