CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg guard Braylee Corbin was named to the West Virginia Class AA All-Tournament team on Saturday.
Corbin scored 26 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, averaging 13 points and 8.5 boards over two games. Petersburg defeated Frankfort, 47-41, in the quarterfinals and fell to eventual state champion Parkersburg Catholic, 57-37, in the state semifinals.
Joining Corbin on the Class AA team were Lainie Ross, Mary Tokodi-Ruth and Leslie Huffman of Parkerburg Catholic; Maddie Clark, Hannah Blankenship and Kayley Bane of Wyoming East; and Addie Davis of St. Mary’s.
The achievement makes it two years in a row a Petersburg player appeared on the all-tourney squad. Guard Kayla Lantz made the cut in 2021 after helping the Vikings to the Final Four.
