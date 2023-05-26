SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg catcher Braylee Corbin was named to the Class A All-Tournament team on Thursday.
Corbin had at least one hit in each of the three games she played in.
Her best game was Petersburg's opening game against Greenbrier West. Corbin went 2 for 3 with a triple and RBI.
Petersburg defeated Greenbrier West 4-2 before losing to Wahama 17-0 and St. Mary's 6-0 to end their season.
Wahama defeated St. Mary's 3-1 in the Class A championship game.
