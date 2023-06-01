CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg’s first trip to the state tournament in 37 years ended in the Class A semifinals, falling 7-5 to Tyler Consolidated on Thursday at GoMart Ballpark.
“We scored early, then they brought the lefty in and he kind of shut us down for a while,” Petersburg head coach Mike Landis said. “We couldn’t string together hits after they brought him in. He was pretty effective.”
While the Vikings (19-10) were only credited with one error, it was a mistake-filled game defensively.
Both teams tried numerous times to pick off runners. While Petersburg got a couple runners out, it also had some wide throws and late reactions that led to extra bases.
“We both know we’re both aggressive base-running teams,” Petersburg pitcher Bumby Van Meter said. “We knew the best way to get them out on the basepaths was to pick them off.”
In the bottom of the first, the Knights (32-6) had runners on the corners. The runner at first faked a steal to second as the runner from third stole home.
Tyler took a 1-0 lead, but Petersburg responded in the second. Elijah Kuykendall singled to right and the Knights tried to get the runner out at third. The throw went into the dugout, tying the game at 1.
A sacrifice fly RBI from Owen Reel gave the Vikings a 2-1 lead.
In the third inning, the Vikings’ Peyton Tingler doubled to right adding a run to the Vikings’ lead. After two innings, Tyler went to the bullpen.
“I think that gave us a lot of confidence,” Landis said. “They brought the lefty in and we couldn’t do much.”
A single by Kuykendall back to the pitcher drove in a run to make it 4-1.
The Knights pulled away for good in the third with six runs. Hayden Brown doubled to left center, driving in two runs to make it a one-run game. Reese Davis singled to tie it and the Vikings went to the bullpen.
“We came in a little bit tight,” Van Meter said. “Weren’t really expecting what we saw. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Jayden Helmick doubled down the left-field line, driving in three runs to give Tyler a 7-4 lead.
“We had some base on balls, pitch count was getting up on Van Meter,” Landis said. “Not the best game.”
Petersburg drew a pair of walks in the seventh, setting up an RBI infield single by Kuykendall to first base.
“If we get a base hit with two outs, we score two runs and we’re in a tied ball game,” Landis said.
Van Meter went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, seven runs and six walks with three strikeouts.
Van Meter ends his high school career about three miles from where he’ll be playing college baseball at the University of Charleston.
“It definitely makes it a little bit better for me,” Van Meter said. “I would’ve rather ended it here than I would’ve back home.”
Tingler finished the game, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing two hits, no runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
“Peyton did a nice job coming in,” Landis said. “They didn’t score after he came in.”
Kuykendall led Petersburg with three hits and two RBIs.
Helmick went two innings for the Knights, allowing three hits, four runs and three walks with two strikeouts.
Ty Walton went four innings, allowing one hit, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts. Brown allowed one hit, one run and two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh.
Tyler advances to the Class A championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Knights play either Charleston Catholic or Wahama.
Petersburg’s season comes to an end. The Vikings made its first appearance in the state tournament in 37 years.
“We got a bunch of young kids,” Landis said. “These kids battled on the field all year. You can’t take away from what they did. They started slow midseason, we picked it up. I think at one point we won 11 or 12 games. If you get here, everybody’s good.”
