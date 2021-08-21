PETERSBURG, W.Va. — It was a year of redemption for Petersburg, as head coach Jon Webster and the Vikings returned the program to its former glory.
Petersburg lost just once all regular season, knocked off sectional rival Frankfort for the first time in 15 tries and advanced to the Class AA Final Four for the first time since 2005.
With all the accolades and milestones, it’s of little surprise that Webster was named Times-News girls basketball Coach of the Year.
“That’s a great honor, I’m just really thankful for the girls,” Webster said. “Their first year, this special senior class, was my first year, and they bought in. When you have girls that buy in that are talented, (this award) is a reflection of what those kids have done.”
Mike Miller of Frankfort and Hampshire’e Julieanne Buckley also received votes.
Petersburg finished the year 15-2, culminating with a gritty 49-46 victory over Charleston Catholic in the state quarterfinals. The squad, seeded No. 3 in Class AA, ran into eventual champions Wyoming East in the next round, but that did little to mar the achievement.
Making a deep playoff run restored the community’s love for basketball.
“We were in Charleston, and I was getting messages from people back home saying, ‘Keep it going,’” Webster said. “There was a lot of excitement around basketball that I haven’t seen in a while.
“Former players and basketball people that I hadn’t seen in a long time came back and attended games and wanted to talk about the program.”
The Vikings were dominant locally in the early to mid-2000s, with three teams finishing as state runner-ups between 2002-05. However, the program would enter a period of dormancy. Before this past season, Petersburg hadn’t made the state tournament since 2007.
Known for its tenacious defense, Petersburg knocked on the door two years ago with a 20-6 season, but it fell short against powerhouse North Marion in the co-regional final.
The Vikings kicked the door down this past season with an emphatic neutral-site victory over Frankfort, 64-47, to win the sectional final and the season series with the Falcons. A 76-34 rout of Braxton County in regionals booked their ticket to the state tournament.
Area coaches were nothing but complimentary about Webster and Petersburg’s breakout season.
“Jon’s a really great coach, he grills fundamentals into his kids,” Miller said. “They had an unbelievable year this year, we knew they’d be the team to beat. … They didn’t blink in the face of adversity.”
“He had a really strong senior core, he coaches them to the best of their ability,” Buckley said. “He’s always been good to me, helping each other out with prospects and scouting. ... I like coaching against him.”
“They had a really good team, and he did a really nice job with that group,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “To finish out at the state tournament was great for them. He’s always been nice and pleasant to work with.”
While Webster’s hiring as head coach four years ago is an obvious inflection point in the program’s success, it also saw the start of two other promising careers, Jenna Burgess and Kayla Lantz.
Burgess would blossom into an All-State player and Lantz an All-Area mainstay, but more importantly, they helped facilitate a change of culture.
“I’m proud of both of the girls for the careers that they had,” Webster said. “Over the course of the last four years, they’ve changed as players, and they also helped change the culture of the program.”
Led by an experienced senior class, Petersburg seemed like the team to beat throughout the year, but its success didn’t come easy.
It was a historic season for girls basketball in West Virginia locally. Frankfort finished 15-4 and Hampshire ended 12-6, as both joined Petersburg in Charleston. Keyser (10-7) came a game short falling to North Marion in the co-region title game.
“It felt like everybody on our schedule was in Charleston,” Webster said. “Every night, going into the game I knew there was a chance if we didn’t play our best we could lose. It’s the strongest that the girls have been in West Virginia in a while.”
Petersburg graduates a lot of production entering next season, as Burgess, Lantz, Kym Minnich and Carley Turner are moving on. But Webster does have rotation players Mickala Taylor, Kennedy Kaposy, Braylee Corbin and Mackenzie Kitzmiller coming back.
Fortunately for Webster, his seniors have left the program in a pretty good state.
“Despite what we’re graduating, we feel like we can continue to have success in the future,” Webster said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.