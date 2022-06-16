Moorefield outfielder Karson Reed and Frankfort catcher Peyton Clark were named West Virginia All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers association.
Reed, who was voted to the Class A first team, batted .429 with 39 hits, seven doubles, 26 runs batted in and 27 runs scored during his senior campaign.
Clark made the Class AA second squad after hitting .435 at the plate with 37 hits, nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 31 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Keyser, Petersburg and Hampshire didn’t have any first- or second-team selections.
From the Golden Tornado, Noah Broadwater and Seth Healy were Class AA honorable mentions. Despite hitting .389 and scoring an area-best 43 runs, Sammy Bradfield was left off the list.
Frankfort pitchers Andrew and Cam Lynch were also honorable mentions in Class AA.
In Class A, Slade Saville and Johnathan Mallow were honorable mentions. Mallow was a notable snub, finishing fourth in the area with a .506 average and second in home runs (7) behind only West Virginia signee Isaac Upole (8). Mallow also drove in 32 runs and scored 31 times.
Moorefield also slotted a pair of honorable mentions in Bryce Hines and Alex Miller, and East Hardy placed one in infielder Dawson Price.
Despite winning Potomac Valley Conference Division I Player of the Year, Hampshire senior Alex Hott was left off the Class AAA list. Hott batted .385 and had five doubles, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.