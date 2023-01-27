FROSTBURG — Peyton Miller scored 20 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, leading Mountain Ridge to a 65-62 home win over No. 4 Keyser on Thursday night.
"That's a great, quality win for us," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "That's a great bounce back win from our loss at Northern. We're proud of the boys for the way they responded."
The Miners (6-7) took the lead early in the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the way. The Golden Tornado (8-5) trailed by two points in the final seconds, but were unable to complete the comeback.
"We gave up too many offensive rebounds," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "We missed a lot of easy shots. Tonight, we didn't attack the rim nearly enough. I'm not a big moral victory guy, we just didn't do enough."
Mountain Ridge opened the game on a 9-2 run with Miller scoring six points. He finished with 12 points in the opening quarter including a pair of 3-pointers.
"Really trying to focus him in the paint and accepting the challenge of guarding their 44 (Mike Schell)," Nightengale said. "We really tried to run a lot of our sets to get him established inside. He had a great first half and really set the tone."
Keyser responded with a 10-7 run to cut its deficit to 16-12 with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Trailing 17-16 with six seconds left, Patrick Liller hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Tornado a 19-17 lead after one quarter.
"It was good because we went out on a run, it looked like we were doing well," Furey said.
The second quarter featured a lot of back-and-forth scoring. There were seven lead changes and two ties.
The difference was a late run by the Miners. Down 29-28 with 2:48 left in the half, Uma Pua'auli came up with a steal and an assist on a Will Patterson layup.
"It's huge, you always want to win every quarter," Nightengale said. "We play four quarters, but every quarter is a mini game within a big game. That second quarter was critical."
Pua'auli added a putback in the final seconds off of his own miss that gave Mountain Ridge a 36-33 lead going into halftime.
The third quarter was also competitive with two lead changes and two ties. Both teams scored 10 points in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second half.
"We had some really good plays where we made some good attacks going to the basket," Nightengale said.
Each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, but the Miners led 52-49 heading into the fourth.
"We give our point guard free range, Donovan (Washington) does a good job of getting us in the sets that we want," Furey said. "After that, it's kind of the players' will whether they want to go to the hoop or try a jump shot."
After two quarters of high-scoring basketball, the fourth featured a long stretch of scoreless play. After Miller recorded a putback with 6:17 left, no one scored for either team for almost four minutes.
"We have 10 players, I think we played primarily five kids," Nightengale said. "Some tiredness played into it. Peyton got fatigued and asked to come out. First time he's asked to come out all year. We took a timeout, got him a couple minutes break."
That changed when Keyser's Anthony Mele hit a 3-pointer. It cut Mountain Ridge's lead to 57-55 with less than three minutes left.
After scoring 22 points in the first three quarters, Miller needed a breather and was on the bench to begin the fourth. He entered midway through and scored five points in the final minutes.
"We needed to take advantage of that, and we didn't," Furey said. "We needed to be plus eight, plus 10 with him out of the game."
Trailing 60-55 with 44 seconds left, Keyser was forced to foul. In the final two minutes, the Miners went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line.
Down 64-59 with 19.2 seconds to go, Washington hit a clutch 3-pointer to make it a two-point game.
"We kept missing shots, so we couldn't get the timeouts called," Furey said. "The idea was to do that with about 1:40 to go. We had good looks, they just didn't fall. We were one and done, so we couldn't even get a foul to call a timeout. But that's high school basketball."
After Mountain Ridge hit another free throw, Keyser had one more chance to force overtime. The Tornado shot an airball 3-pointer to end the game.
For the Miners, Miller finished with a double-double with his 27 points and 10 rebounds. Patterson scored 21 points including eight in the second quarter. Pua'auli finished with 10 points.
"Peyton was big, we challenged him to establish the inside tonight," Nightengale said. "See what he can do against their number 44 tonight. He was the better player in the paint tonight."
Washington led Keyser with 15 points while Liller scored 12. Noah Broadwater finished with 11.
"I've been a fan of his since kindergarten," Furey said of Washington. "I've known him his whole life, he's always been that small. He's always heard that knock, but all he does is ball. He gets where he needs to get to. He runs things the way exactly the way we want to run them."
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge defeated Keyser 67-31. Owen McGrady led the Miners with 24 points while Brady Moran had 15. Chase Davis led the Tornado with 10 points.
Keyser hosts East Fairmont on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge celebrates senior night on Friday against Northern at 7 p.m.
"Keys to beating Northern is making shots," Nightengale said. "We missed a lot of easy shots. We gotta rebound the ball and not be in foul trouble. We had a lot of dumb fouls up at Northern, we gotta play smart."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.