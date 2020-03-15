FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Juan Pinero hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning and the Garrett bullpen threw four shutout innings to lift the Lakers over Methodist University’s junior varsity 7-5 Thursday evening.
Methodist jumped out to a 5-1 lead after four innings, but a four-run fifth by the Lakers tied the game at 5-5.
Todd Stocks relieved Laker starter Michael Joyce in the sixth and threw two shutout innings to pick up the win. Edmanuel Valentin got out of a jam in the eighth by getting Monarchs shortstop to pop up to Cameron Douglas to end the inning and Coby Howatineck pitched a scoreless ninth striking out two to get his first collegiate save.
The Lakers improved to 8-5.
Per the NJCAA, all spring competition has been suspended through April 3. On Saturday, April 4, Garrett has a scheduled noon doubleheader at Cecil College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.