KEYSER, W.Va. — In a battle of top area teams with a combined 15-1 record coming in, Keyser starter Charity Wolfe and Northern pitcher Alexa Uphold had a battle of their own in the circle Wednesday.
Back and forth, the powerful pitchers traded scoreless frames to the tune of 23 strikeouts and just five hits between the squads. For the longest time, the war was even with the scoreboard stuck on a 1-all tie.
But Keyser strung together back-to-back base-knocks in the bottom of the fifth — the first a Morgan Pratt leadoff triple down the right-field line — and Lauren Annable notched the go-ahead RBI single to lead the Golden Tornado to a razor-thin 2-1 victory over Northern, their eighth straight.
“We haven’t been in any games like that yet,” Keyser head coach Chris Shoemaker said. “Most of our games have been run-rule games, so we knew coming in tonight what we were facing.
“Both pitchers, Alexa and Charity, threw great games, a handful of hits in the entire game. That’s a good game. I’m proud of the guts our team showed, not being in a game like this yet. I’m really pleased with our performance.”
Not much separated the two squads Wednesday.
The Golden Tornado manufactured a run in the bottom of the first after Carlie Del Signore walked and scored, without her team recording a hit, for an early 1-0 lead.
Uphold answered an inning later, grooving a 2-2 offering over the centerfield wall to tie it up on a solo shot — Wolfe’s lone blemish of the outing. The Keyser starter earned a complete-game win, fanning 10 and giving up just two hits, a walk and a run in seven innings of work.
Following Uphold’s blast, Wolfe didn’t allow another hit until the seventh, retiring 14 of 15 batters between the base-nocks.
“The hitting wasn’t there, but pitching and fielding were great though,” Shoemaker said. “I always tell them, ‘There are three aspects of the game: pitching, fielding and hitting. You got to win 2 of 3 to have a chance.”
With the tying run on the base-paths in the last inning, Taylor Bittinger notched a lead-off single, Keyser secured the win behind excellent glove-work from left-fielder Averi Everline and second-baseman Makayla Gillaspie.
Everline corralled a rocket off the bat of Uphold, and Gillespie came off the bench to make an over-the-shoulder stab behind first base for the first two outs. Wolfe got the final hitter to ground out to first.
The Huskies were no slouches in the field either. Centerfielder Kylee Barnes made the play of the game for the final out of the sixth to preserve the 2-1 deficit.
Wolfe blasted a long fly-ball to center, but the dangerous hit got caught up in the wind, allowing Barnes to make a difficult diving grab on the warning track.
Uphold was just as good in the circle for Northern, striking out 13 and allowing three hits, two walks and two runs in six frames.
After issuing a free pass to Del Signore in the first, she retired 10 straight — eight of which were K’s — before Alexa Shoemaker recorded the Golden Tornado’s first hit in the fourth.
Even in defeat, it was a dominant two-way game from Uphold.
“She was our only run hitting that home run,” Northern head coach Alisa Miller said. “And things could’ve changed if she didn’t hit that last pitch right at the left fielder, it could’ve went a lot of different ways. She definitely dominates and does her job.”
With the loss, Northern drops to 5-1. The Huskies will quickly have a chance to get back in the win column at home against Meysersdale today at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser improves to 11-1, and the Golden Tornado hope to ride the momentum into a matchup at Grafton on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“It shows the girls that they can achieve this,” coach Shoemaker said. “We’re going to play some really good teams, and our goal is to go deep in the playoffs. You’ve got to beat teams like that if you’re going to be successful in the playoffs.
“The girls responded well and we did just enough to win.”
