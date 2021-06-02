OAKLAND — Kyra Pittman fanned 14 Southern batters and yielded just two hits and a walk, as Allegany shut out the Rams 9-0 on Wednesday.
The Campers struck early with two in the first inning after Katie Sterne singled and Samara Funk hit a two-run home run to left-center field.
Allegany added four more runs in the third behind a single by Funk and doubles from Pittman and Kylie Hook.
Pittman helped her own cause again in the fourth with a solo home run to extend the lead to 7-0.
The Campers put the score at its final with runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Funk, Pittman and Hook all had three hits, the latter of which tagged a pair of doubles and both had three hits, while Mackenzie Lambert had a pair of hits.
Both of Southern’s hits were singles by Kenzy Winegardner and Koley Richard.
Allegany finished the regular season at 9-0 and will host a Maryland Class 1A regional semifinal game on Wednesday. Southern hosts Mountain Ridge on Friday, 3 p.m., for a doubleheader.
Petersburg 20 East Hardy 3
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Lauren Alt hit a pair of three-run home runs as Petersburg scored 10 runs in the second as part of a 20-3 rout in five innings on Wednesday in West Virginia Class A, Region II, Section 1 action.
After the Vikings — the top seed in the section — plated a pair in the first inning, catcher Braylee Corbin belted a solo home run to lead off the second. Alt hit her first homer a few batters later and Jenna Burgess blasted a two-run shot later in the frame.
Alt’s other homer came as part of a six-run third. She went 4 for 4 with two homers, two singles and seven RBIs with one of her singles plating a run.
Corbin had the home run and an RBI single, while Kym Minnich had a two-run single and an RBI base knock.
Hannah Lafferre worked four innings from the circle for Petersburg, yielding three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
For East Hardy, Vicky Ames and Autumn Crites hit a pair of singles, with Crites driving in a pair in the fifth on a base hit.
Petersburg (17-5) hosts No. 2 Moorefield today, 6 p.m. East Hardy travels to Tucker County.
