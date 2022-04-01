SHORT GAP, W.Va. — MaeLeigh Plummer hit a three-run, go-ahead triple in the sixth inning to complete No. 5 Fort Hill’s comeback win over Frankfort, 8-4, on Friday evening.
Trailing 4-1 after five frames, the Sentinels got a run back on an Ally Myers double, and Plummer’s triple with one out cleared the bases to put Fort Hill in front.
Alyssa Shoemaker tacked on an insurance run with a single that scored Plummer, and Fort Hill added two more on a two-run homer by Myers in the seventh.
Myers, meanwhile, notched a complete-game victory, striking out 15 and allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and six free passes.
Frankfort built an early 1-0 lead when Myers walked in a run in the first. The Falcons added one in the third on a Chloe Kauffman single; and, after Shoemaker scored Fort Hill’s first run on a wild pitch, Frankfort plated a pair after a passed ball and an error in the fifth to lead 4-1.
Frankfort pitcher Avery Noel was tabbed with the loss after allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in seven innings of work, striking out 12 and walking four.
Fort Hill (4-1) is at No. 2 Keyser (10-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. Frankfort (2-3) is in the Avery Bridges Memorial Tournament today, facing Mountain Ridge (1-2) at noon and Moorefield (3-5) at 2:30 p.m. in Frostburg.
No. 4 Bishop Walsh 11, East Hardy 6
BAKER, W.Va. — Bishop Walsh tallied five runs in the top of the eighth to win an extra-inning thriller in Game 1 of a doubleheader at East Hardy on Friday.
The Cougars, trailing 6-3 with three outs left, sent the game to extras after Autumn Crites empty the bases with a two-out double to left.
However, Cathy Cessna plated a pair on a single to break the tie in the eighth, Ariana Herrera scored one on a double, Jennifer Witt garnered an RBI single, and Bailee Greise walked with the bases loaded.
Courtney Adams retired East Hardy in order in the bottom half to win the first half of the twinbill. Game 2 ended after the print deadline.
Adams was the winning pitcher, coming out of the pen to toss the final five innings. Adams allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Adams came in relief of Chloe Greise, who allowed two runs on two hits in three innings pitched, walking five and striking out three.
At the plate, Adams also hit a pair of home runs, and Herrera hit one. Adams hit a two-run shot and a solo bomb, and Herrera’s was a solo.
Adams was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs, Herrera was 3 for 5 with two ribbies and three runs and Cessna was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs.
For East Hardy, Crites was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Emma Heishman ended 2 for 4 with two ribbies.
Bishop Walsh is at Hancock today at 1:30 p.m. East Hardy has a doubleheader at Martinsburg on Monday at 5 p.m.
Moorefield 9 Tucker County 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Amber Williams pitched a complete-game gem, and Moorefield beat Tucker County on Friday to snap a four-game skid.
Williams allowed one unearned run on five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Moorefield plated three runs in each the first and second innings, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to notch the run-rule victory. McKenna Crites hit a one-out, walk-off single in the fifth to score one.
Crites was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs out of the Yellow Jackets’ lead-off spot. Williams tripled and singled, Marissa Ward doubled and Allissa Biser hit a pair of singles.
Five Tucker County hitters had a hit apiece, with Cheyenne Gooden notching the lone extra-base hit — a double.
Moorefield competes in the Averey Bridges Memorial Tournament at Mountain Ridge today, facing Mountain Ridge at 4 p.m. after its matchup with Frankfort.
