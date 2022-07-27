It’s hard to explain, but this summer has been both relaxing and toilsome at the same time.
I have a turbulent relationship with the season, and this past weekend was no exception. Successive days of 95-plus degree heat and humidity so dense you could almost cut the air with a knife were unpleasant, to put it mildly.
It didn’t matter that I was roasting in the hot sun like a rotisserie chicken or sitting on splintering wooden bleachers, there was no place I’d rather be than McCurdy Field.
The five days I spent in Frederick covering the Maryland American Legion state tournament provided a soothing reminder of my childhood, which admittedly wasn’t too long ago.
I spent every weekend of the summer from the age of 13 to 18 at the ballpark playing blistering, dusty doubleheaders. I was ready to move on to college by the end of it, but now, I find myself wishing I savored those moments.
Something as simple as applying sunblock (a necessity when you have pasty white Polish skin), brought back recollections of the song and dance my mother and I endured every weekend as I refused to apply it.
I also have fond memories of playing American Legion baseball, which I did for the final three summers of high school for Sykesville Post 223.
Those teams were coached by George Richardson, an exceptional baseball mind who taught me most of what I know of the game. He was successful on the field too, guiding Mount Airy Post 191 to the Legion World Series in 2009.
My teams never made the state tournament, so it was nice to vicariously live out my childhood through Fort Cumberland Post 13 for a while. They almost went all the way, falling in the championship game to host Francis Scott Key Post 11.
The Mountain District was represented well for the second year in a row at the state tournament. Last season, Phil Carr and Garrett County advanced to their first-ever tournament championship game.
This year, Fort Cumberland was just two wins from its first state crown since 1976.
By far my favorite part of legion baseball is the All-Star team nature of its squads’ construction. Each unit is made up of boys from neighboring high schools, many of which are rivals.
They spend 10 months of the year hating one another, and they’re forced to set aside their differences each summer to come together to achieve a common goal.
Fort Cumberland was no different as an Allegany County All-Star team. In Post 13’s starting line-up during the week, four players were from Allegany, three from Mountain Ridge and two from Fort Hill were mainstays.
The rivalry between the Campers and Sentinels is self explanatory, and the Miners saw their season come to an end in the Class 1A West Region I title game at the hands of Alco.
All that was a distant memory this week.
To play five games in five days and win three of them as Fort Cumberland did, it’s all hands on deck to find who can pitch those 35 innings. If you hit 105 pitches, you’re done for the tournament. At 75, you need three days rest.
Like the College World Series, these tournaments often become a war of attrition, with your fourth or fifth option on the mound pitching the biggest game of the season.
Cayden Bratton (Allegany), Bryce Snyder (Mountain Ridge) and Wes Athey (Allegany) threw gems on the mound. Catcher Allan Stevenson (Fort Hill) caught all 35 innings behind the plate.
Area Player of the Year Griffin Madden (Allegany) had a poor start by his lofty standards, but he battled and his teammates picked him up. That’s what baseball is about.
It was also the way Fort Cumberland won its three games. There were no stars, no standouts that single-handedly took over games. Post 13’s best offensive game was a 5-2 win over LaPlata in the semifinals, during which they notched eight base hits.
Bradyn Speir (Mountain Ridge) was the team’s leading hitter with a .267 average and five RBIs. That he drove in the most runs on the squad out of the lead-off spot is also a testament to the bottom of the order, which consistently performed.
Tyler Wilhelm (Fort Hill) starred with a 2 for 3, two RBI and one-run game out of the No. 9 hole in Post 13’s win over Wicomico. Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge) was one of two hitters, along with Athey, to have a two-hit game against LaPlata, doing so from the No. 8 spot in the line-up.
Snyder tallied a team-high five base hits during the tournament, and Madden and Alex Kennell (Allegany) topped Fort Cumberland with four runs scored apiece.
Manager Scott Stevenson needed his arms to work efficiently to limit their pitch counts, which isn’t for young pitchers. Most guys want to try and strike everybody out, so egos have to be put aside to achieve a common goal.
And that’s ignoring the obvious: It’s the state tournament, you’re facing some of the best hitters in Maryland. Attacking batters requires a level of trust in your fielders to make plays behind you, and those fielders earned that trust this week.
Fort Cumberland was exceptional defensively, only making five errors in five games. Post 13 committed more than one error in a game just once, misplaying two balls in their semifinal win over LaPlata — neither runner scored.
Extra outs also equal extra pitches, so the importance of good defense can’t be overstated.
Fort Cumberland’s faith in its defense was evident by its pitcher’s relatively low strikeout totals. Madden logged the most K’s in an outing with five, Snyder struck out four and Athey got three to go down on strikes.
There’s more than one way to skin a cat.
It was a throwback to the game of old, and McCurdy Field, which used to be more of a pitcher’s park than the Polo Grounds when it opened in 1924, was the perfect site (McCurdy was 600 feet to center field and 500 to right).
Fort Cumberland, unfortunately, ran into a power arm in Ryan DeSanto to fall to FSK Post 11 in the championship game, and that happens.
Hopefully, the players cherished the time spent with their teammates in the hotel and at team meals this week. I know I didn’t, and I wish I had.
It may not seem fun to wake up at the crack of dawn and strike out and lose on hot summer days, but you’ll miss it when it’s gone. Trust me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.