MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fort Cumberland Post 13 will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Regional at Dale Miller Field this week.
Dale Miller Field is the home of Morgantown Post 2. Its address is: 300 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, W.Va., 26501.
Fort Cumberland will be making its first regional appearance in 47 years and searching for its first region championship since 1943 — the only time Post 13 has won the American Legion World Series.
Fort Cumberland opens the tournament on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against Harrison Post 199, which has won three consecutive Ohio state championships.
The rest of the Wednesday slate: Brooklawn Post 72 (N.J.) vs. Harrisburg Post 730 (Pa.), 1 p.m.; Quakertown (Pa.) vs. Berkeley Post 14 (W.Va.), 4 p.m.; and Delaware Post 1 vs. Morgantown Post 2 (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.