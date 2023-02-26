KEYSER, W.Va. — Is it weather or whether?
This time of year, WVU Potomac State Head Baseball Coach Doug Little concerns himself with both.
First is the temperature kind of weather.
“This has been the warmest February I can remember in all my time of coaching college baseball,” said the said the 26-year tenured skipper at PSC. “We certainly have taken advantage of the nice days. I think we have been outside on our field 15 days this winter. That's unheard of for us.”
Little hopes all those days outside can be beneficial to this year's team. “I know it can’t hurt,” he said.
In order to replicate the success of past seasons Little knows how important each and every day is this time of year.
“The challenge is to get better each day," he said. "If we can get 1% better every day that gives us a good chance to be successful.”
Another issue with the weather is how it effects a baseball schedule.
“I’m convinced that a baseball coach is part meteorologist and part air-traffic controller," Little said. "Adjusting the game schedule, reserving hotels, getting buses to travel, securing umpires is all a part of my job that I enjoy the least. Our schedule is not worth the paper it is printed on most years. Follow us on twitter (https://twitter.com/PotomacStateBB) for updates is the best advice I can give.”
The second kind is whether or not this year's squad can make up for lost production.
Potomac State lost many key contributors to last year's team that went 34-13. Each year, a team has a different identity and this year's team is no different. Replacing so much productivity will be the challenge for Little and his staff.
Since classes began on the Keyser campus in August, Little along with assistant coaches Don Schafer (24th season) and Jamison Jones (second season) have worked with a group of 36 young men six days a week preparing for the season that kicks off on Sunday.
Tradition
The traditions of the baseball program at Potomac State have mostly been established by Little. A program known for discipline, player development and winning are good reputations to have. Despite all the success, Little still has an eye on the future and the program continues to grow.
“We have things in our program that we had not previously had, like our own indoor facility, three pitching machines, a new radar gun, and an indoor and outdoor camera system for player development. As we look down the road, things that we need to add are more improvements to our facility and the most obvious of those is adding artificial turf at Golden Park.
“I really hope that a project like that can become a priority for our campus, our administration and our program.”
Preparation
“We prepare for our season longer than any other sport," Little said. "We start the same time as other sports at the college and before some others that have had their seasons already end before we even begin ours.”
Little knows that despite the favorable weather this month, it all pales in comparison of what his team looks forward to the most: playing in real games.
“Most people really don’t realize how much time and effort we spend preparing for this time of year," he said. "I have people stop me in the store and ask when baseball starts. I tell them it started in August.
“Our guys give us everything they have for 10-plus months a year. College baseball is truly a grind, but the guys in our program past and present have bought in and really embrace the long year and the hard work.”
The 2023 season at Potomac State begins with the same high aspirations after a 34-13 record a year ago.
“Each team has its own identity, and this team may lack some experience, but they do not lack the ability to work hard.”
So, what gives Little pause?
“We lost a lot from last year," he said. "In junior college baseball there is a constant turnover. We lost six starters offensively, and our Number One on the mound. I have to remind myself, that as much as I like our team, some of these guys have never really been tested.”
On the mound
At the top of the rotation will be a trio of returners who compiled a 17-6 record last season.
Jake Arnold (Hummelstown, Pennsylvania), Alexander Meckley (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania), Tyler Henshaw (Brockport, New York) each pitched over 41 innings and will be counted on for more in 2023.
“All three have worked hard, improved and give us a chance to win," said Little. "I have confidence to run them out there against anyone in the country.”
A year ago, Arnold (7-1) and Meckley (6-4) each struck out 56 batters in 53 2/3 and 41 2/3 innings, respectively, while Henshaw (4-1) added another 47 whiffs in 41 2/3.
“It's so hard to find quality pitching," Little said. “We feel like we have some decent arms at the top and the challenge is to develop some other guys on the back end.”
Returners Chase Lautner (Pittsburgh), Owen Keim (Herndon, Pennsylvania) and Chris Curler (Denton) are expected to take on an expanded role.
Transfer utility player Diego Barrett (Woodbridge, Virginia) is slated to be the closer for the Catamounts.
Little also can't wait to see what a large group of freshmen can do this season on the mound.
Little believes those that are ready to contribute are Andrew Sokol (Rostraver Township, Pennsylvania), Colby Heiser (Stockton), Anthony Dixon (Bridgeport, West Virginia), Ben McDougal (Bridgeport, West Virginia), Anthony Zombro (Sykesville), Eddie Thompson (Cary, North Carolina), Caden Goodwin (Marietta, Ohio) and Aidan Van Rider (New Smyrna, Florida).
“It is an old cliché in baseball, but it all starts on the mound," said Little. “This group of pitchers really will be forced to keep us in games, and they all have a high ceiling to continue to develop and get better-with continued hard work and focus.”
At the plate
When it comes to scoring runs this season, the Catamounts are faced with replacing some big numbers.
Replacing six starters from a year ago will be one of the largest challenges. In all, the six players lost accounted for 208 hits and 203 runs scored.
“That is a lot of offense that needs to be replaced,” said assistant coach Don Schafer. “I’m not sure how we can replace it all. It, obviously, it puts some pressure on players who were part-time guys a year ago and some new guys to really step up their game. Fortunately, we have a group who embraces hard work and has really bought in to what we try to do.”
Returning from a year ago will be three sophomores who will all be in the mix for the starting line up and all look to garner heavy playing time. Chance Satcho (Pittsburgh), Dakota Miller (Newport, Ohio), and Morgan Little (Keyser) provide some stability.
“We might not be as experienced as I would like, but these three have some veteran skill to lead us and be anchors in our order,” said Schafer.
Miller had 53 hits with four home runs, 35 RBIs and a .340 average. Satcho drove in 10 runs with a .302 average and two home runs.
Others returning include Brady Whitacre (Short Gap), Aiden Milton (Hedgesville, West Virginia), Noah Farrar (Huntington, West Virginia), Koice Quintanilla (Harrisonburg, Virginia) and Austin Prior (Middletown, Delaware), all of whom flashed some brilliance in the fall season and last spring and look to take the step up to be major contributors.
Newcomers, Kris Sutton (Calhoun, Georgia), Cam Cole (Bridgeport, West Virginia), Nik Rubendall (East Norrito, Pennsylvania), Jaylon Sanders (Solon, Ohio) and Sammy Bradfield (Keyser) will provide depth and may push for starting positions.
A trinity of transfers all potentially could bolster the lineup in Jimmy Sadler (Houston, Pennsylvania), Zach Brennan (Morgantown, West Virginia) and Barrett all could be impact players this spring.
Around the horn
Morgan Little will be the primary first baseman and had a solid year at the plate. The Keyser native drove in 35 runs with 10 doubles and three home runs while hitting at a .343 clip.
There is depth at first base as Rubendall and Kris Sutton provide some capable options.
At second-base, Quintanilla gets the early nod. The sure-handed infielder gained experience a year ago and had a strong fall campaign.
At shortstop, Sadler settles in at the position. The left-handed swinging transfer from West Virginia University gives the Catamounts athleticism up the middle and will hit near the top of the lineup.
“Jimmy is a solid player,” said Schafer. “He has unlimited potential. Like all our guys, he needs to keep improving, but he has a chance to really have an impressive spring.”
The hot corner is settled as returner Satcho gets the nod after playing second base a year ago. Freshman Cam Cole provides depth and can be used in multiple spots.
“Chance is the consummate worker,” said Schafer. “He puts in the time needed to be a big-time performer.”
Behind the plate, Whitacre will get much of the playing time.
“Brady is a high energy, old-school gamer,” says Schafer. “He provides a lift to this team by the way he goes about his business. He is always prepared to play, calls the game well and has made himself into a productive offensive player.”
Providing depth for Whitacre will be newcomer Kris Sutton, returners Aiden Milton, Noah Farrar as well as freshman Will Thompson (Madison, West Virginia).
In the outfield, Potomac State has some serious speed. And not just the starters.
“This group can do multiple things to help us win,” said Schafer. “There is some depth and there is some serious speed.”
Dakota Miller will move to centerfield after playing right a year ago and will be one of the better centerfielders in Region 20.
“He really, really plays hard,” says Schafer. “His game is so much better than it was a year ago at this time. He can run, he can throw, and he can hit and does them all at a high level. He will be the pace-setter for this team.”
Diego Barrett and Austin Prior look to man left and right field, respectively.
“These two have all the tools,” Schafer said. “We are counting on them. We have supreme faith in them, and I think both are legitimate table-setters for us.”
Backing them up will be Zach Brennan, Rubendall, Bradfield and Jaylon Sanders.
“There is a lot of talent in the outfield,” said Schafer. “There is not one guy there that cannot help us win games and from time to time all will be asked to do so. I like their athleticism and the depth they give us.”
The Catamounts games against Walters State and Roane State in Tennessee have been rescheduled to March 13-14.
The Catamounts will now open the season against Garrett College on Sunday with a doubleheader at Golden Park beginning at noon.
