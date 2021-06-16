KEYSER, W.Va. — The WVU Potomac State College baseball program opened the Belt Paving, Inc. Baseball Performance Center (BPC) during the 2020-21 academic year.
The BPC, a baseball specific training facility that players can use year-round to train and develop, was made possible by a generous donation from Belt Paving, a subsidiary of Carl Belt, Inc.
The BPC is located adjacent to Golden Park, Potomac State’s baseball field. It measures 80 feet in length and 50 feet in width. Belt Paving funded the structure and its construction as well as the building’s heating units.
The BPC has a turf floor throughout and houses three full-size hitting tunnels, two Junior Hack Attack pitching machines with self-feeder, Rapsodo technology and indoor mounds. It will soon be outfitted with Trackman technology.
Catamount Head Coach Doug Little says, “This facility is a game-changer for us. It allows our players to get more repetitions, all through-out the day. We used to have to practice during late-hours in the Lough Gymnasium, after other teams completed practice; now we can access the Baseball Performance Center around their classes and during their free time.”
The BPC will surely become a recruiting advantage for the Catamounts. The players have access to the facility 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
The Junior Hack Attack pitching machines were funded by donation from PSC Baseball Alumni through a separate fund-raising campaign. Coach Little spoke about the connection between his program and his former players: “The fact that we have so many alumni that are willing to give back is really what coaching is all about and it is a testament to our program.”
Little concluded, “We are so appreciative to Belt Paving and our current and future players.”
