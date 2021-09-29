KEYSER, W.Va. — Bryan Acosta’s penalty kick with 24 seconds remaining gave WVU Potomac State a 1-1 tie with CCBC Catonsville Tuesday evening at Stayman Field.
The two teams then battled through two overtimes without scoring and finished with the 1-1 draw.
Except for a Cardinal goal in the 20th minute, the Catamounts executed head coach Ethan Patrick’s game plan with precision throughout the first half. The lockdown defense frustrated the Cardinals’ attack.
Catonsville, however, enjoyed a 1-0 lead at halftime.
WVU Potomac State continued its defensive strategy until, with 5 minutes remaining, it began to put pressure on Catonsville and the pace of the game opened quickly.
The Cardinals were able to earn a penalty kick off a quick counterattack with three minutes remaining.
Potomac State goalkeeper Timmy Bailey came up with the huge save.
The reinvigorated Catamounts surged forward, pressuring Catonsville into a foul in the penalty area, and earned a penalty kick of their own where Acosta calmly planted the shot into the Catonsville goal, knotting the score and forcing overtime.
The Catamounts and Cardinals battled through two scoreless overtime periods, exiting with a 1-1 tie.
Bailey finished with 13 saves.
Catonsville (5-3-2) outshot the Catamounts 31-4 including 4-0 during the two overtimes. The Cardinals also had a large advantage in corner kicks, 9-1.
Potomac State (2-4-1) hosted Allegany College of Maryland Thursday night.
